Conoil Plc has disclosed the appointment of Mr. Bolaji Owolabi as Acting Company Secretary, noting that the appointment took effect on 12 November 2025.

The announcement was made via a recent disclosure published on the Nigerian Exchange and signed by the Finance Director, Mr. Ismail Salam.

This change comes after the resignation of Mr. David Lanre-Leke, who had served as Company Secretary until 8 September 2025.

In response, the Board and Management expressed gratitude to Mr. Lanre-Leke for his service while confirming that Mr. Owolabi will act as secretary until a substantive appointment is made.

What the company is saying

According to Conoil Plc, Mr. Bolaji Owolabi brings over 20 years of corporate experience, primarily in the telecommunications sector.

This is complemented by legal expertise, particularly in commercial legal drafting and corporate legal practice.

A graduate of Lagos State University (LL.B) and University of Lagos (LL.M), he taught business law at Lagos State Polytechnic before being called to the Bar in 1999.

He began his legal career at the law firm of Dapo Abudu & Co before moving to the chambers of Prof. I. O. Smith (SAN).

From 2005 to 2008, he worked at Airtel as a Specialist in Legal and Regulatory Affairs, where he drafted and executed commercial contracts, managed legal operations, and coordinated corporate processes.

Following Airtel, he joined Globacom in 2023, where he was promoted to Senior Manager of Legal Services, a role he held until he left the company.

Mr. Bolaji is expected to apply his legal and corporate experience as Acting Company Secretary at Conoil, pending the appointment of a substantive secretary.

Get up to speed

Conoil’s Board is currently chaired by Dr. Mike Adenuga (Jnr), GCON, with Mr. Hardeep Singh Kheterpal serving as Managing Director.

The Board also includes Dr. Moses Ebietsuwa Omatsola, Mr. Mike Jituboh, Mr. Ike Oraekwuotu, Engr. Babatunde Okuyemi, Mr. Joshua Ariyo, and Mr. Ademola Idowu as non-executive directors.

Meanwhile, Miss Abimbola Michael-Adenuga and Mr. Ismail Ajani Salam serve as executive directors of the company.

What you should know

Conoil Nigeria Plc saw profit before tax drop sharply by 77% to N2.53 billion in 2025, down from N11.00 billion the previous year.