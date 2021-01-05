Paid Content
African leaders must leverage technology and engage all stakeholders to drive AfCFTA – Tingo International Holdings CEO, Dozy Mmobuosi
Tingo International Holdings Group CEO sees the AfCFTA as a major step toward the continent growing its economy.
Projected benefits of the African Continental Free Trade Agreement (AfCFTA) could be hampered unless African leaders focus on strategic plans, working with stakeholders and adopting technology to drive the agreement.
January 1, 2021 ushered in a new era for trade in Africa as the African Continental Free Trade Agreement (AfCFTA) became effective, three years after it was founded.
Hopes are high and there is considerable optimism among the African business community, as the potential benefits to be derived from the single market agreement for goods and services as well as capital movement across Africa, whose Gross Domestic Product (GDP) is valued at US$3.4 trillion by The World Bank, could be tremendous.
Commenting on the agreement, Tingo International Holdings Group CEO, Dozy Mmobuosi expressed excitement about the agreement but stressed the need to give businesses across all sectors of the economy access to the value chain, improved, reliable information and build value-added ecosystems through the use of technology.
Mmobuosi believes the increasing mobile penetration, which is connecting the agricultural value chain that is accountable for a significant share of Africa’s economy, will play a key role in fast-tracking the objectives of the trade agreement’s objectives, especially in the face of existing bottlenecks across borders and ports on the continent.
Through his company, Tingo Mobile, Mmbousi is committed to supporting millions of farmers and other key players in the agricultural value chain with telecommunications financial services (Fintech) and access to market, among others. Mmobuosi believes that a marketplace platform that connects every actor in the agricultural value chain, from farmers, to packaging and logistic partners to everyday people looking to purchase fresh produce at the best prices, would be of great importance to achieving the objectives of the agreement.
Such platforms, like Tingo’s own Nwassa, are already breaking barriers, according to Mmobuosi.
For many years Africa has been largely dependent on foreign aid and with most of its population living below the poverty line, Tingo International Holdings Group CEO sees the AfCFTA as a major step toward the continent growing its economy as more African businesses will learn to leverage its enormous natural and human resources.
“Implementation is critical,” Mmobuosi affirmed. He further stated that the agreement could be the best thing that has ever happened to Africa, if implemented and executed well.
“The decision-makers need to engage every stakeholder to drive the agreement,” he said and “technology firms are already solving real African problems, hence the need for the government to work with the private sector to focus on forward-thinking policymaking which drives growth across the continent.”
Mmobuosi also expressed understanding of the monopolistic environment in the region. The competition environment needs to be addressed in order to promote healthy economic conditions for businesses across the continent.
“No single company shouldn’t be so powerful to determine the choices that customers must make and what goes on. There should be competition and the market should have choices of which platform or provider to use,” he concluded.
The agreement, which was signed by 54 of the 55 African Union member nations, is the second largest free trade area by participating countries after the World Trade Organisation with 164 members.
Why you need to switch to a new Pension Fund Administrator (PFA)
At Premium Pension, you have a dedicated account officer always ready to attend to any concerns or issues you might have.
As much as having a pension plan is great, what makes your pension worth the while is the fund administrator that you choose. It is common for a lot of people to complain about their pension because they chose the wrong Pension Fund Administrator from the beginning. Sometimes this decision was made by your employer but you would be the one to bear the pain.
This wrong decision is very costly because your PFA manages your retirement savings i.e., they take investment decisions that determine how well your balance grows.
The future of your retirement
Not having a pension plan is bad enough but even when you do have a pension, the question is; does it work to support your financial needs during your golden years? If it does, how well? These are vital signs that you should not ignore if you want to get the most value from your pension.
Customer support
Your PFA is meant to support you whenever an issue arises. It can be if you change jobs or choose to work as a business owner. Your PFA would have to be aware of these changes to accommodate them.
These are simple issues that should be handled easily by the right PFA.
Having real-time online access to your retirement account is important.
It enables you to know if your employer remits your pension contributions in good time. It also shows you how much you have in your account.
To meet this demand, a Premium Pension mobile app is available to all Members. The user-friendly interface allows for quick access to your Retirement Savings Account, keeping you updated and supports full transparency.
In addition, monthly statements are also sent to members, and on request as you deem fit. There are no restrictions to your requests. Their dedicated customer support team make this possible. Experienced at helping members navigate through issues and providing informed guidance on pension plans, they are always eager to serve you.
At Premium Pension, you have a dedicated account officer always ready to attend to any concerns or issues you might have. This is an addition to the support of the entire customer service team.
Investment returns
Investment returns delivered by your PFA will greatly influence the value of your account balance at retirement.
One of the factors that impacts on investment is inflation as it affects real returns which is quite important for long term horizons.
How will this happen?
Premium Pension has an excellent record in delivering value on pension funds. Trusted by over 700,000 members, they put in the work to make sure all their Members are well prepared for their golden years.
Does your PFA deliver returns that will meet your responsibilities in the future?
Make a switch now to Premium Pension to enjoy the full benefits of your pension. Your golden years should truly be golden.
Simply visit premiumpension.com or call 09 461 5700-4 to make the switch. A customer care representative will aid you in the transition.
Remember, the quality of your lifestyle during retirement should be as you plan it to be. just as it is now. Your PFA plays a great part in bringing that dream to a reality. Make the right switch today.
FCMB: Braving the odds to deliver value
The bank’s management is not letting the asset quality strain to impede the impressive growth record of the bottom line.
Owing to the rising default in loan repayment forced by the Covid-19 pandemic and the declining economy that affected borrowers’ revenue inflow, First City Monument Bank (FCMB) faced an upsurge in credit loss expenses in the third quarter but its management waded through the strain and maintained the elevated profit performance it demonstrated at half-year. The situation which affected lenders globally also forced the bank’s net loan impairment expenses to rise to N5.6 billion quarter-on-quarter in the third quarter ended in September 2020. This pushed up the year-to-date loan loss expenses to more than N13 billion, jerking up the year-on-year rise from 41 per cent at half-year to over 70 per cent at the end of the period.
The resumption of new lending in 2019 after two years of break, occasioned by the Loan to Deposit Ratio (LDR) policy of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), appears to be fueling the rising asset losses. Last year, the bank grew the customer credit portfolio by 13 per cent and further growth of close to 11 per cent had happened at the end of the third quarter to N793 billion. The bank’s management is not letting the asset quality strain to impede the impressive growth record of the bottom line. Instead, it gained speed on profit growth from the half-year position to 30 per cent year-on-year at the end of the third quarter. FCMB is maintaining the path of growing profit for the third consecutive year though it has remained well below the peak profit figure of N22 billion attained as far back as 2014.
The bank maintained its earnings growth levers on the upbeat, spurred by a step up in interest earnings from 8 per cent growth at half year to 10 per cent increase year-on-year to N112 billion at the end of the third quarter. This was punctured by non-interest income, which shrank from 13 per cent increase at half-year to close flat at N34 billion at the end of September 2020.
Nevertheless, FCMB is still seeing the highest growth rate in revenue in four years in the current financial year. Interest income is growing at the highest rate in for the bank since 2014. At over N146 billion at the end of the third quarter, gross earnings improved by 7.8 per cent year-on-year, slowing down from over 9 per cent improvement at half-year. This remains the best revenue growth record for the bank in four years against a slight decline in 2019.
Interest cost extended its benign behaviour in the third quarter with a year-on-year decline stepping up from 3 per cent at half-year to roughly 4 per cent to close at N44 billion at the end of the third quarter. Improving interest income with declining in interest expenses are the favourable combination for FCMB in 2020. The share of interest income devoted to interest expenses went down from 45 per cent to 39 per cent over the review period. The positive effect is a top record growth of 21 per cent in net interest income to N66 billion at the end of the third quarter compared to less than 5 per cent improvement at the end of 2019.
The major increase in impairment loss on financial assets however did not let all the increase in net interest income get down into profit. Net loan impairment expenses rose by 70 per cent to over N13 billion at the end of September 2020. The expenses claimed nearly 20 per cent of net interest income against 14 per cent in the same period last year.
With the strength of improving revenue and declining interest expenses, FCMB was able to dilute the impact of rising credit loss expenses and still add some momentum to the bottom line. The bank closed the third quarter with an after-tax profit of roughly N14 billion, which is a year-on-year growth of 30 per cent – stepping up from 29 per cent record at half-year. Profit is accelerating this year from 16 per cent growth the bank recorded at the end of 2019. The ability to grow profit more than three times ahead of revenue underscores a gain in profit margin this year. Net profit margin improved from 7.9 per cent in the same period last year to 9.5 per cent at the end of the third quarter. This is the highest net profit margin the bank has seen since 2015. The strength came from cost saving from interest expenses and a moderated operating cost during the review period.
The improvement in interest income reflects the expansion of earning assets with loans and advances growing by N77 billion over the 2019 closing figure of N715 billion and investments rising by N64 billion to over N303 billion over the same period. Over the nine months of the year, it has grown the size of the balance sheet by N369 billion or 22 per cent to close at over N2 trillion – the strongest growth since 2012. Earnings per share amounted to 70 kobo at the end of the third quarter operations, improving from 54 kobo per share in the same period last year.
The Bank remains on track with our full-year expectation that it would retain the key strengths of growing revenue, moderating interest expenses and improving profit margin and stay the course of rebuilding profit for the third straight year in 2020.
Finance apps in Nigeria to watch out for in 2021
In no particular order, here’s a list of top finance apps to watch out for in 2021.
Finance apps have become a thing in the fintech sector with the acceptance of technology. Technology has warmed its way into the heart of man’s every activity, making life easier. From ordering your favourite pizza to getting your choicest shoe from your dream store, from booking your travel ticket for vacation or baecation to hailing a taxi to chill with the geng, all you need is your smartphone. Boom! At the snap of the finger, it’s done.
In the same manner, technology has also crept into our finance sector giving us a buffet of services to financial freedom with diverse finance apps accessible on our smartphones and other gadgets. These finance apps allow for payment of bills and access to loan facilities, banking services, investment thereby saving us the stress and sweat of the traditional method.
Some of these finance apps have performed tremendously in Nigeria in 2020. And we really think they would perform even better in the coming year. Just in case your new year resolution is to gain financial freedom, here’s a list to help tend to your new pact; ease your finances and help in achieving your set out financial goals. In no particular order, here’s a list of top finance apps to watch out for in 2021.
Top Finance Apps in Nigeria To Watch Out For In 2021
Piggyvest
One of the steps to gaining financial freedom is cultivating the saving habit. Many people plan to save but have no idea on how to go about it or how to save effectively; hence the creation of Piggyvest.
Piggyvest, formerly known as Piggybank, is an online savings platform that allows users to save judiciously and be disciplined with their savings. The finance app which started as a savings platform that allows users to save as low as a dollar and restrict withdrawals to promote discipline now doubles as an investment app. The new additions to the app not only allow customers to save but it also helps them make more money.
The Piggyvest app offers several savings and investment products on the app which includes
- Piggybank: For strict short term savings with options of automated and manual deposits. It offers up to 8% p.a interest.
- Flex naira: Flexible short term savings for emergencies with free transfers and withdrawals. Allows users to earn up to 8% p.a interest.
- Safelock: This works like the regular fixed deposit account. It requires stashing away funds without having any access to it for a fixed period you set to avoid temptations. Offers up 13% upfront interest.
- Target: This helps users to save with discipline towards a specific unique individual or group target or goal.
- Investify: Allows users to invest in primary and secondary opportunities with up to 25% interest. These opportunities have been vetted and certified to be low and medium risk. Investments under PiggyVest are insured
- Flex Dollar: This product allows users to save and invest in dollars with an interest rate of 7% per annum. It also allows for instant purchase of Dollars with Naira
With over 100,000 downloads and good ratings, Piggyvest is one reliable finance app you can trust on your financial journey in 2021.
Quidax
One of the best things that have happened to the finance sector in 2020 is the increasing adoption of Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies. Whilst Nigerians are looking to hop on this new digital currency train, they need a reliable channel to fulfil their crypto desires.
Quidax has proven itself to be one of the best crypto exchanges in Nigeria with exceptional services and a mobile app that caters for users’ crypto cravings on the go.
Quidax is an African based crypto exchange established that aims to make remittances across and within Africa easier. As well as to enable users across Africa to access cryptocurrency via its mobile app (iOS and Android) and website.
The mobile app which is user-friendly makes it for users to buy, sell and store cryptocurrency with its instant buy/sell feature. The order book exchange feature permits trading with other people by matching orders.
In 2020 Quidax listed Dash and Tron (TRX) as part of its supported cryptocurrencies in a bid to serve their customers better. Quidax is rated highly for its relatively low charges, detailed FAQs and easy withdrawal/deposit methods.
You can currently buy, sell and store Bitcoin (BTC), XRP, Ethereum, Tether (USDT), Litecoin (LTC), Tron (TRX) and Dash.
If you are looking forward to buying, selling or storing cryptocurrency, you should consider using Quidax.
FarmCrowdy
Farmcrowdy is the first digital agricultural platform in Nigeria. It allows users to be part of the agricultural process without actually getting their hands dirty. It was created to increase food production and security in Africa by empowering farmers.
Farmcrowdy platform is one of the best investment opportunities in Nigeria. It makes access and investment in agricultural production easier from the comfort of your home with just a mobile phone.
Users get to make profits from sponsoring a farmer through the ‘farm shop’ feature and can also monitor the farm through periodic images, text and video updates.
The Farmcrowdy platform makes agriculture a win-win situation for both farmers and sponsors who earn good return for their investments. The farmer profits by selling his farm proceeds at a profitable price.
The vision is to empower over 50,000 farmers by 2022. As it stands now, the platform has recorded over 4,000 farm sponsors and over 80,000 farm sponsorships. Investments are also insured which makes it really safe.
Trove
Think investments? Think Trove. Trove is an investment platform that allows you to invest in local and international stocks and bonds with as low as ₦1,000. Heard about little drops that make an ocean?
Trove promotes the investment culture and gives opportunity to even low earners to invest in stocks like Google, Apple and Tesla. Trove has made investing locally and internationally very simple for Nigerians. You don’t need to have billions of Naira to leverage the opportunities in the global economy. You can invest in foreign and local stocks, Government bonds and ETFs through its mobile app with a little sum of money.
Digitalization is taking over and Trove has been able to harness this advantage for its millennial customers. Are you looking to invest with your smartphone? Are you interested in foreign stocks? Then Trove is your go-to app.
RapidPay
Who no like better thing? A platform that allows you to receive or send money to any Nigerian bank account from any part of the world at no cost instantly using Bitcoin definitely is a good thing.
It is also the perfect idea for sending money to family and friends who are in Nigeria or receiving money from clients who stay overseas as a freelancer, especially now when working remotely is on the high side.
The app generates a special Bitcoin wallet address for any Nigerian bank account automatically. All the sender needs to do is enter the recipient’s bank details and the amount to be sent in Dollars or Bitcoin. The app automatically converts and sends the equivalent of the amount in Naira. Whether or not the recipient has an idea of Bitcoin is not necessary.
The app allows customers to sell their Bitcoin at the best market rate they can get. While making free transfers on the app, users can also trade.
Carbon
Carbon is an easy-to-use and entirely online lending platform that provides short-term loans to individuals and small businesses in Nigeria who need urgent cash or to help cover unexpected expenses.
With Paylater, you can access a loan of up to ₦500,000 with no collateral. Once your application is approved, funds are typically received within 1 – 3 business days.
Repaying your loan on time can help grant you access to higher credit limits for your next loan.