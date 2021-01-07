Business
Actis exits stake in C&I Leasing after trade sale to Peace Mass Transit
Actis has exited its stake in C&I Leasing through a trade sale to Peace Mass Transit Limited.
Global emerging markets private equity investment firm, Actis LLP (Actis), has successfully exited its stake in C&I Leasing Plc (C&I Leasing), after completing a trade sale to Peace Mass Transit Limited (Peace Mass Transit), a leading transport company in Nigeria.
A notification sent to Nairametrics from Zahi El-Khatib, a representative of Actis, confirmed that although its exit process had attracted the attention of various strategic and financial buyers, the deal was sealed with Peace Mass Transit on the sound advice from its financial consultants.
READ: C&I Leasing & ABRAAJ: Here is what’s wrong with this deal
What you should know
- Nairametrics reported that Peace Mass Transit purchased 313,326,316 units of the Neoma Africa Fund L.L.C. (formerly Aureos Africa Fund, L.L.C.) unsecured variable coupon redeemable convertible loan stock in registered units of N4.75 each or its US$ equivalent in C&I Leasing Plc.
- When fully converted, the loan stock will result in the issuance of 987,500,000 ordinary shares of the company, this will represent 55.82% of the issued shares of the company.
- It is important to note that Actis invested in C&I Leasing in 2010. The terms of the loan stock from C&I Leasing gave Actis an option to convert the instrument to equity. The UK- based equity firm after reaching a deal with Peace Mass Transit sold the loan stock with all the rights.
- This, therefore, gives Peace Mass Transit an opportunity to convert the loan stock into equity and become the single largest shareholder in the company.
- Peace Mass Transit is a transport company with an interest in Banking, Oil & Gas, Pharmaceuticals, Agro Chemicals and Auto Assembly.
READ: C&I Leasing Plc and its steady quest for financial redemption
What they are saying
Dr. Sam Maduka Onyishi, Chairman and MD/CEO, Peace Mass Transit, said:
- “The decision to invest in C&I Leasing is a no-brainer, judging from the company’s remarkable growth trajectory in marine logistics and its other business lines. We have seen the value in C&I Leasing as a strong brand, hence it is a no brainer that we opted to buy out the loan stock from Actis, in a deal which we are confident will yield the expected return on investment.”
READ: C&I Leasing gets approval to list N539 million worth rights issue
Andrew Otike-Odibi, MD and CEO of C&I Leasing, who also commented on the transaction, said:
- “As a viable business with a solid investment proposition and consistent growth in the last 30 years, we strive to increase our momentum to ensure positive return on investment to investors both in the short and long run. This strategic deal is evidence of a well matured investment portfolio and in line with stakeholder expectations.”
READ: C & I Leasing Plc sets ambitious revenue target for 2023
He reassured shareholders saying:
- “With Peace Mass Transit in the picture, I am very confident about the path of an enhanced equity base. The loan stock conversion will create opportunities to raise equity as new shareholders will have a level playing field to invest in a business with a proven track record of success. This will further impact positively on shareholders’ value.”
Business
NIMC workers embark on indefinite strike leaving thousands of applicants stranded
Thousands of applicants have been locked outside as the staff of NIMC have embarked on an indefinite strike.
The members of staff of the National Identity Management Commission (NIMC) have embarked on an indefinite strike as thousands of applicants have been locked outside of their offices.
The notice for the strike action was contained in a statement signed by the President of the Association of Senior Civil Servants of Nigeria, NIMC branch, Lucky Michael and its Secretary, Odia Victor.
The communique is the aftermath of a meeting convened by the association to discuss the state of the exposure of staff members to Covid-19 and the salary structure and its representation in the annual appropriation and irregularities in the conduct of promotion exercise amongst other welfare matters.
According to some reports, members of the association decided to go on strike to demand for better welfare packages from the government, more allowances for the registration of National Identity Number (NIN), which they described as an extra duty.
They also decried the lack of protective kits at their offices, which leaves them exposed to contracting the coronavirus disease as they attend to a huge crowd of applicants daily.
The statement from the association partly reads, “Consequent upon the just concluded congress of the above-mentioned association that took place on January 6, 2020, the unit executive directs all members of grade level 12 and below in the head office and state offices to report to their respective duty posts tomorrow January 7, 2020, and do nothing.
“All members at the local government offices and special centres are advised to stay away from their various centres as a task force and implementation committees would be on parade to ensure total compliance to the directive.”
Apart from the demand for allowance, the workers also told Channels Television that the government does not care about their safety.
They decried the lack of personal protective equipment at the office, saying they could get infected with COVID-19 as they attend to hundreds of residents daily.
The association also noted that staff members were infected with Covid-19 and adequate measures have not been taken to curtail its spread.
What you should know
- It can be recalled that the Federal Government, on 15 December 2020, directed all telecom operators to block all phone lines that do not register on their networks with a valid National Identification Number.
- Following a public outcry against the length of time of the sudden policy, the government gave 3 weeks extension for subscribers with NIN from December 30, 2020, to 19 January 2021, and also gave 6 weeks extension for subscribers without NIN from 30 December 2020 to 9 February 2021.
- However, it is yet to be seen how this can be achieved within the stipulated time, considering a large number of Nigerians that are yet to have the NIN and the existing measures being implemented by the government due to the surge in the number of coronavirus cases across the country.
- Currently, over 100 million Nigerians are yet to be registered which has caused huge crowds to gather at the various offices of NIMC in breach of the COVID-19 protocol.
Business
Update: Fuel-laden tanker causes fire outbreak around DHL office in Lagos
The fire outbreak, which occured close to DHL office along Apapa-Oshodi expressway in Lagos, has allegedly affected warehouses around.
There is a fire outbreak around DHL office along Apapa-Oshodi expressway in Lagos.
This was confirmed by a video shared on different social media platforms.
The fire was reportedly caused by a fuel-laden tanker, which caught fire after the body detached from the vehicle head. The fire allegedly affected some warehouses around the area of the incident.
The inferno is being managed by men of Lagos State Fire Service, Lagos State Emergency Management Agency LASEMA, National Emergency Management Agency NEMA, and other relevant agencies.
While confirming the incident, LASEMA tweeted,
“The agency has activated its emergency response plan after a fuel tanker caught fire after the body detached from the vehicle head.
Responders are on scene to extinguish the fire. Motorists are to use alternative routes.”
Update on Fuel Tanker Fire at Apakun Bridge, Iyana Isolo.
The agency has activated its emergency response plan after a fuel tanker caught fire after the body detached from the vehicle head.
Responders are on scene to extinguish the fire.
Motorists are to use alternative routes.
— LRU #Call112 (@lasemasocial) January 7, 2021
Business
Customs revenue rises by N200 billion to hit N1.5 trillion in 2020
The Nigeria Customs Service has disclosed it generated the sum of N1.5 trillion for the year 2020.
The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) has announced that it generated a revenue of N1.5 trillion for the year 2020, a rise compared to N1.3 trillion in 2019.
This was disclosed in a statement by, Mr Joseph Attah, Customs Public Relations Officer, in Abuja on Wednesday.
Mr. Attah revealed that the revenue was over its target sum of N1,380,765,353,462.00 for the year, despite the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Customs spokesman, citing the Comptroller-General of Customs, retired Col. Hameed Ali, said the increased revenue was a result of the Service’s will to adapt in the face of challenges posed by a global pandemic.
“We also insist on strict enforcement of extant guidelines by the tariff and trade department and Automation of the Customs process, thereby eliminating vices associated with the manual process.
“Others are robust stakeholder sensitisation resulting in more informed and voluntary compliance as well as increased disposition of officers and men to put national interest above selves.
He also stated that the closure which has forced cargoes that could have been smuggled through the porous borders to come through the sea and airports raised revenue collection from ports.
“Before the commencement of the border drill on 20th August 2019, revenue generation was between four billion to five billion naira, but now NCS generates between five billion to nine billion naira daily.
“Diplomatic engagements that took place during the partial land border closure yielded many positive results, including commitment to comply with the ECOWAS Protocol on Transit and operationalisation of joint border patrols at both sides of the border.
“The teams are required to share intelligence and ensure prevention of transit of prohibited goods into the neighbor’s territory,” he added.
The Customs also disclosed that the introduction of the e-Customs service, including scanners and other technology at border posts would help increase trade and revenue of the agency.
What you should know: Nairametrics reported in 2020 that no less than N1.341 trillion was generated by the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) as revenue for the year 2019, exceeding its target of N937 billion by N404 billion.