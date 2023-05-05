Article Summary

Seplat Energy Plc is to hold its 2023 Annual General Meeting as scheduled Seplat Energy is working within the purview of the law, with due reference to the Court, and has secured all required approvals.

This announcement is made pursuant to Rule 17.10 of the Rulebook of the Nigerian Exchange, 2015 (Issuer’s Rule).

Seplat Energy Plc has confirmed that its 2023 Annual General Meeting (AGM) scheduled for May 10 will hold as scheduled.

This was contained in the company’s notice to the Nigerian Exchange Limited and obtained by Nairametrics.

Media reports

According to the statement signed by Mr. Basil Omiyi, the Board Chairman, Seplat said it has become aware of certain media reports that seek to create the impression that the Federal High Court in Abuja has restrained the company from holding its 2023 Annual General Meeting (AGM) in the duplicated petition of FHC/ABJ/PET/8/2023 – Boniface Okezie & 4 others V. Seplat Energy & 9 others.

The company noted that the media reports are a deliberate attempt to misinform the public and misrepresent the court proceedings, as the court made no such order suspending the holding of the AGM.

“ It is imperative to recall from the Company’s announcement of April 28, 2023, that the court did not grant the petitioners’ request to restrain the company from holding its AGM.

Seplat Energy is working within the purview of the law, with due reference to the Court, and has secured all required approvals. This announcement is made pursuant to Rule 17.10 of the Rulebook of the Nigerian Exchange, 2015 (Issuer’s Rule),” the company said.

What you should know

There were media reports that the planned Annual General Meeting (AGM) by Nigeria’s energy giant, Seplat Energy Plc, scheduled for May 10th has suffered a huge setback as the Federal High Court sitting in Abuja has ordered parties to suit number FHC/ABJ/PET/8/2023 not to tamper with the res until issues in the suit are resolved.

According to reports, the ruling was made by Justice Inyang Ekwo in the suit brought by Boniface Okezie, Bon. Bright Nwabuogwu, John Isesele, Okonkwo Timothy, and Augustine Ezechukwu, Petitioners/Applicants, against Seplat Energy Plc; company CEO, Mr Roger Brown; Board Chairman, Mr Basil Omiyi, as well as Independent Non-Executive Directors of the company, Dr Charles Okeahialam, Prof. Fabian Ajogwu, Rabiu Bello, Mrs Bashirat Odenewu, Emma Fitzgerald, Mrs Edit Onwuchekwa (Company Secretary/Legal Adviser), and the Corporate Affairs Commission.