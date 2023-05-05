Being the commercial capital of Lagos, the real estate market is often active with high demand for both residential and commercial projects to meet the housing and working needs of its ever-booming populace. In that regard, it’s key that we highlight the top developers within the city responsible for bridging the real estate demand and supply gap.

The Estate Intel Top 10 Developers Series was recently released in our Lagos Real Estate Pipeline Report where each developer was ranked based on ongoing projects currently being tracked by Estate Intel.

Who are the top 10 developers in Lagos?

Listed as the top developer on estate Intel with 16 active projects, Homework Group has a portfolio of projects within the residential and retail sectors, most of which are within the former. So far, they have 2 completed projects in Lagos namely Ace Apartments in Yaba, Lagos and Haven Apartments in Ologolo, Lagos comprising 15 and 8 residential units respectively.

Featured Project: Dunvale Court VI

Location: Chevron, Lagos

Size: 50 units

Status: Under Construction

Expected Completion: 2024

Deluxe Residences is one of the most notable residential property developers within Lagos state with a portfolio that consists of 18 projects in total – 10 ongoing projects and 7 completed projects. According to the data that Estate Intel tracks, Deluxe Residences has all of their projects located within the island region of Lagos state, with 44.4% of their projects situated in Oniru.

Featured Project: Empire Vogue

Location: Oniru, Lagos

Size: 96 units

Status: Nearing Completion

Expected Completion: 2023

Noted for their work in developing residential estates, Megamound ranks third in our Top Developers in Lagos series with 8 ongoing projects within Lagos. Residential estates developed by Megamound include Lekky County Homes and Carlton Gate Estate in Lagos and Heritage Court Abeokuta in Abeokuta, Ogun. Despite being known for developing residential buildings, they have 4 Babatunji Olowofoyeku, an office building currently under construction in Victoria Island, Lagos.

Featured Project: Greater Lagos County Apartments

Location: Surulere, Lagos

Size: 340 units

Status: Under Construction

Expected Completion:

With 8 ongoing projects, Landwey is listed as one of the top developers based on the number of projects being tracked on Estate Intel. Being one of the notable residential developers within Lagos, all of their projects are located in the island region of Lagos state with Ajah and Sangotedo playing host to the bulk of the projects comprising 33.3% each.

Featured Project: Audacity Skyline

Location: Eko Atlantic, Lagos

Size: 100 units

Status: Conceptual

Expected Completion: 2027

Mixta Nigeria is one of Nigeria’s foremost residential developers with 85% of their projects located within Lakowe, Lagos. They aim to provide a healthy mix of affordable and deluxe residential options notable with their completed projects Fara Park II Estate and Aso Loft Apartments. They currently have 7 ongoing projects in Lagos with 136-unit residential development, Lakowe Heights scheduled for completion in 2023.

Featured Project: Lakowe Heights

Location: Lakowe, Lagos

Size: 22 units

Status: Implementation

Expected Completion: 2023

Godmade Homes, the developers of Elizabeth Grace Court I in Ikoyi, Godmade Connect Court 3 in Ikate Elegushi, and Godmade Connect Court 1 in Gbagada, have a portfolio of residential developments located both within the mainland and island regions of Lagos state. They currently have six projects under construction or in the conceptual stage such as Silvercrest Stonegem and Godmade Connect Court 4&5.

Featured Project: Redemption Towers

Location: Gbagada, Lagos

Size: 84 units

Status: Under Construction

Expected Completion: 2024

Grenadines Homes, a subsidiary of Palton Morgan, is notable for developing high-end deluxe and luxury residential properties within Nigeria, with 83% of their projects located within Lagos state. Of their six projects listed on Estate Intel, Shonny Park Place in Maryland, Lagos is the only completed project so far, however, Claren Villas and Skyvilla are both expected to be completed in 2023. While their portfolio is full of residential projects, the Oceanna (Cerulean) is a mixed-use development (comprising of 17 floors of residential and office) currently under construction in Oniru, Lagos

Featured Project: Skyvilla

Location: Ikoyi, Lagos

Size: 24

Status: Under Construction

Expected Completion: 2023

With a portfolio that boasts of planned deluxe and luxury residential properties across the high end areas of Lagos, Arkland Properties is one of Lagos’ foremost developers based on ongoing projects. So far, they have five ongoing projects either under construction or in the conceptual stage located within Eko Atlantic, Victoria Island, Banana Island, and Ikoyi. One of such projects is the 34-unit La Paz Apartments, located in Victoria Island, Lagos, which is expected to be completed in2023.

Featured Project: Phoenix Tower

Location: Eko Atlantic, Lagos

Size: 122 units

Status: Under Construction

Expected Completion: 2023

With four ongoing projects in Lagos comprising 70 units in total, Dave Kubak Construction Limited makes the list of top developers on Estate Intel. Their portfolio is made up of projects of deluxe and luxury grade within the high-end areas of the city such as Victoria Island and Ikoyi. So far, The Juliana located in Ilasan, Lagos and comprising 12 residential units is their only completed project, with The Gwen and The Colonel expected to be completed in 2023.

Featured Project: The Gwen

Location: Chevron, Lagos

Size: 32 units

Status: Nearing Completion

Expected Completion: 2023

Foreshore Waters Limited, noted for their high-rise multi-apartment building complexes located within Lagos, Nigeria make up the top developers on Estate Intel with 4 ongoing projects in Lagos. With about 85% of their projects located within Ikoyi, they have so far completed two residential projects within the area namely Insignia and Riverside Apartments comprised of 45 and 112 residential units respectively

Featured Project: Signatoria Court

Location: Ikeja, Lagos

Size: 40 Units

Status: Under Construction

Expected Completion: 2023

From the work of the developers in the Top 10 series from the 2023 Lagos Real Estate Pipeline Report, we see a lot of work currently being done within the residential market to meet up with the high demand within the city. Although subdued compared to the residential sector, the office sector has also seen considerable activity and introductions into the market in the past year notably with Famfa Tower providing an additional 18,700 sqm of space to the office market.

Author – Bisi Adedun