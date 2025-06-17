The Nigerian All-Share Index closed lower on Monday, June 16, 2025, slipping by 170.77 points to settle at 115,258.77.

This marks a modest 0.15% decline from Friday’s close of 115,419.54, as bearish sentiment in the banking sector weighed on the market.

Trading activity slowed notably, with daily volume dropping by 22.65% to 721.7 million shares, down from 933.1 million recorded in the previous session.

Market capitalization also took a hit, dipping to N72.6 trillion from N72.8 trillion at Friday’s close, shedding over N200 billion in value.

Topping the weekly gainers’ chart were GUINEA INSURANCE and ELLAH LAKES, which soared by 10.00% and 9.93% respectively, reflecting strong investor interest.

On the losing end, Northern Nigeria Flour Mills (NNFM) and C&I Leasing (CILEASING) saw sharp pullbacks, each declining by 10.00% and 9.68%.

Meanwhile, ACCESSCORP and UBA dominated the volume chart, emerging as the most actively traded stocks of the day.

Market summary

Current ASI: 115,258.77

Previous ASI: 115,419.54

Day Change: -0.15%

Year-to-Date Performance: +11.98%

Volume Traded: 721.7 million shares

Market Cap: N72.6 trillion

Top 5 gainers

GUINEAINS: Up 10.00% to N0.77

ELLAHLAKES: Up 9.93% to N4.76

LEGENDINT: Up 9.87% to N7.79

ROYALEX: Up 9.68% to N1.02

FIDSON: Up 9.64% to N42.10

Top 5 losers

NNFM: Down 10.00% to N101.30

CILEASING: Down 9.68% to N4.20

UPL: Down 9.27% to N4.99

DEAPCAP: Down 8.99% to N0.81

LEARNAFRCA: Down 8.43% to N3.80

Trading volume

Market volume for the day saw a notable decline, falling from 933.1 million shares to 721.7 million, representing a 22.65% drop as investor activity cooled.

ACCESSCORP topped the activity chart with a robust 92.7 million shares exchanged.

UBA followed closely, trading 91.3 million shares.

ZENITHBANK maintained strong momentum with 76.8 million shares traded.

FIDELITYBK and GTCO completed the top five, posting volumes of 49.9 million and 40.4 million shares, respectively.

Trading value

In terms of value, ZENITHBANK led the pack with trades worth N3.5 billion.

UBA followed with N3.0 billion in transactions,

GTCO recorded N2.8 billion,

ACCESSCORP posted N1.9 billion,

While OKOMUOIL rounded out the top five with N1.7 billion in value traded.

SWOOTs and FUGAZ performance

Among the SWOOTs (Stocks Worth Over One Trillion Naira), there was notable upward momentum:

BUA FOODS led the gains, rising by 4.58%, followed by INTERNATIONAL BREWERIES with 1.89%.

MTNN and NIGERIAN BREWERIES also closed higher, up 0.31% and 0.26%, respectively.

In contrast, most stocks in the FUGAZ banking group closed in the red:

ACCESSCORP dropped 8.28%, ZENITH BANK declined 6.37%, FIRSTHOLDCO lost 6.03%, and UBA shed 5.67%.

GTCO recorded no price change.

Market outlook

The All-Share Index seems to have firmed over the 115,000 barrier even as the banking sector drags the index down.

Continued rally in mid and large cap stocks in the coming session can propel the index higher, as it eyes 120,000.