NGX claws back N410 billion after Monday’s N1.47 trillion wipeout

The Nigerian Exchange (NGX) returned to positive territory on Tuesday, October 20, 2026, as market capitalisation of equities expanded by N410.86 billion (or 0.26%), rising from N159.26 trillion on Monday to close at N159.67 trillion.

The Nigerian Exchange (NGX) returned to positive territory on Tuesday, October 20, 2026, as market capitalisation of equities expanded by N410.86 billion (or 0.26%), rising from N159.26 trillion on Monday to close at N159.67 trillion.

Concurrently, the benchmark All-Share Index (ASI) gained 632.79 points (or 0.26%), settling at 245,911.13 points compared to the previous session’s close of 245,278.34 points.

Total equity turnover reached 348.69 million shares traded across 32,588 deals.

Tuesday’s recovery follows Monday’s single-day dip of N1.47 trillion, reaching a weekly low of 245,278.34 index points.

Market summary

All-Share Index (ASI): 245,911.13 points, up 0.26% from 245,278.34 points

Market cap: N159.67 trillion, up 0.26% from N159.26 trillion

Market value gain: N410.86 billion

Trading volume: 348.69 million shares, down 0.19% from 349,343,580 shares

Total deals: 32,588 deals, down 24.42% from 43,115 deals

Top 5 gainers

Austin Laz & Company Plc: Up 9.97% to N3.53 from N3.21

ABC Transport Plc: Up 9.92% to N6.65 from N6.05

Cutix Plc: Up 9.91% to N2.33 from N2.12

Thomas Wyatt Nigeria Plc: Up 9.77% to N2.92 from N2.66

Caverton Offshore Support Group Plc: Up 9.76% to N4.50 from N4.10

Top 5 losers

Livestock Feeds Plc: Down 9.76% to N17.10 from N18.95

Guinea Insurance Plc: Down 7.78% to N0.83 from N0.90

NPF Microfinance Bank Plc: Down 5.75% to N4.10 from N4.35

Mutual Benefits Assurance Plc: Down 4.69% to N3.05 from N3.20

AIICO: Down 3.06% to N3.80 from N3.92

Driving the numbers

Investor sentiment swung back into positive territory, resulting in a favorable market breadth with 28 gainers overtaking 21 losers.

The NGX Industrial Index spearheaded the recovery, advancing by 118.44 points to 10,258.95, anchored by strong demand for large-cap HBM Nigeria Plc (+6.76% to ₦379.00) alongside maximum daily percentage limit gains in Austin Laz & Company Plc (+9.97%) and Cutix Plc (+9.91%).

Similarly, the NGX Consumer Goods Index gained 11.58 points to close at 4,042.08, bolstered by price surges in heavyweights NASCON Allied Industries Plc (+7.31% to ₦183.50) and Unilever Nigeria Plc (+5.83% to ₦109.00). This broad buying interest lifted the NGX Premium Index by 168.89 points and drove a 197.25-point rally in the NGX Lotus Islamic Index.

While buying momentum dominated the broader market, overall growth was partially moderated by profit-taking within financial services and agricultural stocks.

Equities trading volume reached 348.69 million shares across 32,588 transactions, with liquidity concentrated on the Main Board (243.73 million shares) and Premium Board (93.72 million shares).

However, sell-offs in major lenders dragged the NGX Banking Index down by 3.67 points to 2,493.34, weighed down by losses in Zenith Bank Plc (-0.40%), Guaranty Trust Holding Company Plc (-0.41%), Access Holdings Plc (-0.54%), and Sterling Financial Holdings (-2.66%).

In addition, the NGX Insurance Index slipped to 1,068.32 points, hampered by drops in Livestock Feeds Plc (-9.76%) and Guinea Insurance Plc (-7.78%). Consequently, the net market appreciation was driven by industrial and consumer goods gains overriding mild financial sector contraction.

Sectoral performance

The market recovery was anchored by gains in industrial and consumer goods sectors alongside non-interest equities. The NGX Industrial Index spearheaded the advance, rising 118.44 points from 10,140.51 to 10,258.95 points, supported by a 6.76% rally in HBM Nigeria Plc to ₦379.00.

Strong interest in ethical investments pushed the NGX Lotus Islamic Index up by 197.25 points to close at 23,167.70 points.

Meanwhile, the NGX Premium Index climbed 168.89 points from 30,371.64 to 30,540.53 points, and the NGX Consumer Goods Index advanced by 11.58 points to 4,042.08 points.

Key consumer goods gainers included NASCON Allied Industries Plc, which rose 7.31% to N183.50, and Unilever Nigeria Plc, up 5.83% to N109.00.

Additionally, the NGX Oil/Gas Index recorded a slight increase of 0.50 points to settle at 6,190.61 points, backed by Oando Plc’s 0.29% gain to N34.45.

In contrast, financial services indices experienced modest declines that limited broader upside. The NGX Banking Index dropped 3.67 points from 2,497.01 to 2,493.34 points, dragged down by price depreciation in major lenders including Sterling Financial Holdings Company Plc (-2.66% to N77.00), Access Holdings Plc (-0.54% to N27.80), Guaranty Trust Holding Company Plc (-0.41% to N122.50), and Zenith Bank Plc (-0.40% to N123.50).

Similarly, the NGX Insurance Index slipped 1.62 points from 1,069.94 to 1,068.32 points, hampered by downturns in Guinea Insurance Plc (-7.78% to ₦0.83) and AIICO Insurance Plc (-3.06% to N3.80). Elsewhere, the NGX Main-Board Index rose modestly by 5.78 points to 10,777.17 points, while the NGX Growth Index added 20.48 points to finish at 26,786.13 points, and the NGX Sovereign Bond Index remained unchanged at 661.50 points.