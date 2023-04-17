Key highlights

Fashola said the Federal Government is considering the closure of the Third Mainland Bridge on Weekends to minimise the impact of the maintenance work on road users.

He said the Federal Ministry of Works and Housing would collaborate with the Lagos State Government to speed up the repair process.

The minister insisted that the integrity of the Third Mainland Bridge is still intact, adding that the repair would see quality construction resources put in place.

The Minister of Works and Housing, Babatunde Fashola, has hinted at the possible closure of the Third Mainland Bridge in Lagos State during weekends for maintenance work.

This is coming a few days after the Federal Government approved the sum of N6.28 billion for the maintenance of the 11 kilometres bridge, including interchanges, ramps and critical links.

This was made known by Fashola when he appeared as a guest on a Channels Television programme, Sunday Politics, where he noted that this maintenance was set to fix the worn-out course of the bridge.

Closure won’t be for a long time

Fashola said, “ We would do our best to minimise the impact. Many people have complained about their driving experiences and this is the government responding to your concerns.

“If there is any need for closure, it won’t be for any long period. At the extreme, it would be weekends. By the time the process kicks on, I should be out of the office, so it should be somebody else’s responsibility.’’

He stated that the ministry would incorporate with the Lagos State Government to speed up the repair process.

He said, “We would do our best to minimise the impact on commuters. Everything is possible, we would work with the Lagos State Government,”

The minister also said the integrity of the bridge is still intact, adding that the repair would see quality construction resources put in place.

He stated, “ The concrete casing that you see at the bottom of the bridge, those are the pile caps. Some vessels have been knocked into it, they have to be put into proper shape.

“The piers have suffered some deterioration. They have to be jacketed and a new coat of cement [is needed]. They put epoxy to strengthen and protect it.’’

In case you missed it

Recall that on Wednesday, April 12, 2023, the Federal Executive Council (FEC) approved the sum of N6.28 billion for a fresh contract for the surface maintenance of the Third Mainland Bridge, Lagos State.

The contract which is expected to run for a period of 24 months is to carry out maintenance that would address public concerns about the presence of potholes on the 11-kilometre bridge.

Fashola who briefed State House Correspondents after the FEC meeting, said the 24-month repair will cover 11 kilometres including interchanges, ramps, and critical links, adding that the move aligns with Executive Order 11 signed by President Muhammadu Buhari, in April 2022, which gave legal backing to the country’s national maintenance policy.