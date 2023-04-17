The Minister of Aviation, Sen. Hadi Sirika has said that the two days warning strike embarked upon by the industry unions was unnecessary.

Sirika in a statement by Odutayo Oluseyi, Head, Press & Public Affairs, Ministry of Aviation said that most of the demands of the unions were at the various levels of completion by the Federal Government.

The statement hinted that the two days warning strike, which started today and is expected to end tomorrow (Tuesday) would lead to economic losses to the airlines and other organisations in the sector, while also negatively impacting the country’s rating globally.

Sirika noted that the planned demolition of certain buildings obstructing the runway of the newly constructed Murtala Muhammed International Airport Two (MMIA2), Lagos was in the public interest and an administrative issue that could be sorted in-house.

Rather than embark on the strike, Sirika insisted that the unions should have met with the management of agencies for alternative accommodation to all affected offices before going ahead with the strike.

On the concession of airports, Sirika declared that the unions were aware of global practices, expressing that for the aviation industry in Nigeria to be the hub in Africa, the concession was the way to go to improve infrastructure and make the airports economically viable.

He stressed that this would be achieved by the government without the loss of jobs to any of the agency’s workers.

He added: “On Conditions of Service (CoS) in some of the agencies, it is a work in progress. The National Salaries, Incomes and Wages Commission is already carrying out assessments and will soon conclude.

“The unions should also note, if they are not already aware, that consequential adjustment of the minimum wage has been finalised and about to be paid anytime soon. We have always conveyed this information in the several conversations and meetings held with the Unions.

“The management of the Ministry of Aviation is open to continuous engagement with the unions to improve their welfare. However, this can only be done in an atmosphere of peace and mutual respect.”

Sirika, however, warned that government would view seriously any behaviour by any of the unions that are likely to lead to a breakdown of law and order at the nation’s airports.

He further appealed to the unions to call off the strike and join hands with the government to make the aviation industry a hub on the continent.

The unions; National Union of Air Transport Employees (NUATE), Air Transport Services Seniors Staff Association of Nigeria (ATSSSAN), Association of Nigeria Aviation Professionals (NAPA), National Association of Aircraft Pilots and Engineers (NAAPE) and Amalgamated Union of Public Corporation Civil Service Technical and Recreational Services Employees (AUPCTRE), had expressed disappointment with the Federal Government and other affected five aviation agencies for their refusal to implement the CoS approved over seven years ago.

The unions also accused the government of refusing to release the reviewed CoS for their members as negotiated between them and four aviation agencies over the last seven years.

Other issues raised by the unions include; the non-implementation of minimum wage consequential adjustments and arrears for NiMet since 2019 and the planned demolition exercise of all the agency buildings in Lagos by the Minister of Aviation for an airport city project.