- The ODI Fellowship Scheme is offering early-career economists and statisticians the chance to work as public sector civil servants on two-year contracts in low- and middle-income countries in Africa, Asia, the Caribbean, the Pacific, and the Western Balkans.
- It is open to candidates of all nationalities who have a master’s degree or Ph.D. in economics, statistics, or a related field.
- Fellows will receive a total package equivalent to GBP21,000 a year (increasing to GBP23,000 in the second year) plus a housing allowance.
- The application deadline is the 27th of April, 2023.
The ODI fellowship scheme is offering early-career economists and statisticians the opportunity to serve as public sector civil servants on two-year contracts in low- and middle-income countries across Africa, Asia, the Caribbean, the Pacific, and the Western Balkans.
ODI Fellows will have the opportunity to work as local civil servants reporting to local managers in a variety of agencies ranging from finance and planning ministries to health and education ministries, as well as central banks, statistics offices, and regulatory authorities.
Program benefits
Fellows receive a total package equivalent to GBP21,000 a year (increasing to GBP23,000 in the second year) plus housing allowance.
Expected qualifications and skills
- Fellowships differ depending on the position and the location, but all require a combination of the following experience and personal attributes.
- Candidates from all countries with a master’s or Ph.D. in economics, statistics, or a related discipline are eligible for the ODI Fellowship Scheme.
- Postgraduate qualifications in agricultural economics, environmental economics, international economics, health economics, development economics, and econometrics and statistics are all suitable.
- The award of a Fellowship is conditional on the successful completion of a postgraduate degree for individuals who are studying for one at the time of application.
- Some of the talents required include a solid understanding of economic and statistical theory as well as the ability to apply that knowledge to real-world challenges.
- The ability to analyze facts and information as well as solve problems
- The ability to communicate complicated technical ideas to non-specialists vocally and in writing.
- Resilience and problem-solving skills are required to drive change and operate autonomously.
- Interpersonal skills, cultural sensitivity, and political acumen are required to operate effectively in a diverse team, sometimes on politically sensitive themes.
- Patience and humility in learning about new situations and accepting guidance
- Ability to adapt and be flexible in a resource-constrained setting
- Management abilities should include the capacity to prioritize and assign work, as well as consult and advocate for others.
- Other skills should include good time management, the ability to work without supervision, Project management and
- report writing skills.
- Others are a demonstrable interest in public policy, relevant work or voluntary experience and language proficiency (with English essential and French particularly advantageous) and strong IT skills.
To get our more information, check the Fellowship scheme booklet.
Deadline
Please note that the application process will close on April 27th, 2023, and applications must be submitted by 23:59 (GMT) to be considered.
Applicants are to ensure that the application form is completed within seven days of registering.
