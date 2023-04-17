Key highlights

Aviation unions embarked on a two-day warning strike, paralysing activities at Murtala Muhammed Airport (MMA), Lagos and other major airports in Nigeria.

The strike was due to the government’s failure to implement the Conditions of Service (CoS) approved over seven years ago and other issues raised by the unions.

Despite the blockage, no flight cancellations were recorded, but the majority of flights were delayed.

Activities at the Murtala Muhammed Airport (MMA), Lagos and other major airports across the country were paralysed on Monday due to the tw0-day warning strike embarked upon by some aviation unions.

The unions are the National Union of Air Transport Employees (NUATE), Air Transport Services Seniors Staff Association of Nigeria (ATSSSAN), Association of Nigeria Aviation Professionals (NAPA), National Association of Aircraft Pilots and Engineers (NAAPE) and Amalgamated Union of Public Corporation Civil Service Technical and Recreational Services Employees (AUPCTRE).

Nairametrics gathered that the airport was in total lockdown, even as some of the passengers were seen carrying their luggage on their heads to catch flights out of the state.

No flight cancellations

As of the time of filing this report, none of the operating airlines has cancelled their flights. However, majority of them delayed departing flights in a bid to accommodate more of their booked passengers.

For instance, it took motorists almost two hours to negotiate from the Ikeja Underbridge Roundabout to the domestic terminals and the General Aviation Terminal (GAT) at the Lagos Airport.

Meanwhile, some passengers trekked with their luggage on their heads to the two terminals.

Note that it typically takes less than three minutes to drive between Ikeja Underbridge to any of the two domestic terminals.

Aviation agencies under lock and keys

The offices of the five agencies were under lock and key, even as some willing passengers were prevented from going into their offices.

The agencies are the Nigeria Meteorological Agency (NiMet), Nigerian Airspace Management Agency (NAMA), Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA), the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) and the Nigerian College of Aviation Technology (NCAT), Zaria.

Reason for the protest

Besides, some of the workers were seen carrying various protesting placards to press home their demands, while also accusing the government of corruption.

Speaking with our correspondent, Comrade Ocheme Aba, the General Secretary of the National Union of Air Transport Employees (NUATE), sympathised with the affected passengers and other workers at the airport for the blockage, but said the two days warning strike would go on as planned.

Ocheme expressed disappointment with the Federal Government, especially the Ministry of Aviation and other affected five aviation agencies for their refusal to implement the Conditions of Service (CoS) approved over seven years ago.

The unions had accused the government of refusing to release the reviewed CoS for their members as negotiated between them and four aviation agencies over the last seven years.

Other issues raised by the unions include the non-implementation of minimum wage consequential adjustments and arrears for NiMet since 2019 and the planned demolition exercise of all the agency buildings in Lagos by the Minister of Aviation for an airport city project. Aba said:

“Some passengers have escaped to the airport and some airlines can carry out their services. As you know, it’s a warning strike and we are closing our eyes to a few things. For now, we have prevented a total shutdown of domestic operations in Lagos and outside it.

“So, tomorrow, our focus may be something else. The access road is completely shut, but we still allow some of the passengers to find their way into the airport.”

Ocheme, further said that the negotiations between the unions and the Ministry of Aviation failed to yield any fruitful results both parties insisted on their grounds.

According to him, the Director-General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), Capt. Musa Nuhu coordinated the meeting, which also had the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Aviation, Mr Emmanuel Meribote and officials of the Ministry of Labour.