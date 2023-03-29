Key highlights

The Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, has assured that he would not run away from the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) when he leaves office on May 29, 2023.

The administration of Governor Wike has been having a running battle with the EFCC over corruption allegations.

The governor and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP)’s strongman said he has nothing to fear if the anti-graft agency comes to probe his administration.

This was made known by Governor Wike during the commissioning of Rumuigbo internal road network in the Obio/Akpor Local Government Area in the oil-rich South-South state.

Wike, whose eight-year two-term will end on May 29, 2023, directed his successor and the governor-elect of Rivers State, Siminlalayi Fubara, to show EFCC his many accomplished projects in Rivers if the anti-corruption commission comes for investigation.

I am going nowhere

Governor Wike at the occasion said,

“I am happy I am leaving office fulfilled. I’m leaving office with my shoulders high. I am leaving office very well. I’m not leaving office to run away so that EFCC would not come; I’m leaving office and I will stay here; I am not going anywhere. When the EFCC come, go and show them the projects.”

Wike also expressed gratitude to God, saying what he asked for during the 2023 general elections was realized. The governor said he desired a Southern President and a successor and he got both.

For catch up

EFCC Chairman, Abdulrasheed Bawa, had reportedly said the commission would go after “corrupt” governors at the expiration of their constitutional immunity on May 29, 2023. The anti-graft commission had in the past probed and convicted some former governors and is currently investigating some ex-governors over allegations of misappropriation of funds.

Recall that in May 2022, the EFCC declared the then Rivers State Accountant-General and the Governor-elect of the state, Fubara Siminayi, and 58 others wanted for N435 billion fraud.

Siminayi, and four other Rivers State government officials, among others, were wanted for suspected N117 billion fraud, alleged criminal conspiracy, money laundering, misappropriation of public funds, and abuse of office.