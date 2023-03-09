The Governor of Lagos State Babajide Sanwo-OLu announced 6 casualties from the train collision with a BRT bus in Lagos on Thursday morning.

He said Lagos State would be in a state of mourning for the next 3 days and that he will suspend campaign activities.

Governor Sanwo-Olu added there were 85 passengers on board, and have sustained 42 moderate injuries, 29 serious and 8 mild injuries.

The casualties: Sanwo-Olu noted that the accident was a totally avoidable incident that simply required patience and the need to follow proper transportation protocol.

“There were 85 pax on board the bus with 6 deaths, 42 moderate injuries, 29 serious and 8 mild injuries according to the LASUTH classification scale.

“I was at LASUTH to understand the condition of the victims of the bus/train accident. The team at LASUTH expertly setup an outdoor triage centre which has contributed in saving lives, speeding up injury level profiling and supporting immediate critical action.

“ I am suspending all campaign activities. All flags will be flown at half mast and tomorrow all civil servants will work till 12 noon before returning home to be with their loved ones during this trying time.”

He added that this is a critical period for some of the patients and urged for more blood donations across different state government medical facilities.

What you should know: A passenger train crushed a Lagos State Government BRT staff bus at the PWD bus stop in the Ikeja area of the state on Thursday morning with 2 people reported dead and many casualty figures recorded.

The tragic incident was confirmed by the Spokesman of the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA), Adebayo Taofiq, who said that rescue operations is currently ongoing.

According to reports, the train was said to be coming from Agege and met the BRT vehicle with the Lagos State government workers on board crossing the rail to link Ikeja GRA before the accident happened, dragging the bus from Shogunle to the PWD area.