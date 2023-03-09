A passenger train crushed a Lagos State Government BRT staff bus at the PWD bus stop in the Ikeja area of the state on Thursday morning with 2 people reported dead and many casualty figures recorded.

The tragic incident was confirmed by the Spokesman of the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA), Adebayo Taofiq, who said that rescue operations is currently ongoing.

According to reports, the train was said to be coming from Agege and met the BRT vehicle with the Lagos State government workers on board crossing the rail to link Ikeja GRA before the accident happened, dragging the bus from Shogunle to the PWD area.

LASTMA and LASEMA helping with rescue efforts

LASTMA in a tweet post said, ‘’ An accident between a moving train and a high Capacity bus belonging to LASG staff occurred around PWD, close to Shogunle. Report confirmed there are casualties and effort is on to rescue victims to the nearest hospital.

‘’Men of LASTMA and LASEMA are also at the scene to do the needful.’’

2 female Lagos state staff reported dead

The Acting Coordinator, South-West Zonal Office of the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) in Lagos, Ibrahim Farinloye said, “Two adult females staff of the State Government dead and several injured evacuated.

“The State Government staff bus was trying to cross the PWD/Sogunle rail crossing while the train coming into Lagos from Abeokuta trapped the bus on its rail.’’

The accident is reported to have caused a gridlock on the Lagos-Abeokuta Expressway for motorists coming from Oshodi around Shogunle to Ikeja-Along.