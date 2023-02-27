As the results of the 2023 Presidential and National Assembly elections continue to trickle in, different results are flying on social media claiming to be the original results. Expectedly, supporters of each of party are inclined to share these unofficial results, especially the ones favourable to them.

However, the original results that can be relied on are only those emanating from the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

While the Commission’s IReV portal should have been the only source for live updates of results right from polling units, the hitches leading to slow upload of results have left many Nigerians searching for alternative sources.

Current situation: As of the time of filing this report, the INEC election results portal does not have some of the results from the states that have been officially announced.

But some websites are providing live updates of the official results as they are being announced from across the 36 states of the federation and the FCT. Here are some websites to get live updates of authentic results:

INEC’s IRev website: The INEC’s IReV for election results viewing has now been simplified and made easier. Until earlier today, a user had to create an account and log in before they can view any result. But now, you can view results from across states by just clicking on the link.

However, the results uploaded so far on the site are still not up to date. As at the time of filing this report, only 59,395 polling units’ results have been uploaded on the portal, out of a total of 176,846 polling units across the country.

Civic Chive’s website: The non-governmental organisation’s platform provides live updates based on results that have been announced by the INEC. Aside from the number of votes secured by each party, the site also shows the percentage secured by each party. It also indicates how many states each of the major political parties have won at the moment.

Other sources: The results of the elections can also be monitored live via the YouTube page of Channels Television. Results so far announced by the INEC are continuously scrolling below the video, while the TV station also intermittently shows live announcements from states’ collation centers as well as the National Collation Centre in Abuja.