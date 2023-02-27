The Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has directed the law enforcement agencies to ensure there is no breakdown of law and order in any part of the state as it calls for calm among the citizens.

This is a reaction to the reported threats of violence in the state after the Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi, defeated his All Progressive Congress (APC) counterpart and former governor of the state, Bola Tinubu, in the state.

According to a series of tweet posts from the Senior Special Assistant to the Governor on New Media, Jubril Gawat, Governor Sanwo-Olu on Monday, 27 February 2023, urged Lagosians to go about their businesses without any fear of harassment.

While acknowledging receipt of reports of friction in some parts of the state on Monday morning, the governor said that there is no need for violence as it is not part of the culture in the state.

Lagosian should remain calm

The statement from Governor Sanwo-Olu reads, ‘’ We have got reports of friction in some parts of Lagos this morning. All is calm now. There is no need for violence, which is not part of our culture. I urge all Lagosians to go about their businesses without any fear of harassment.

‘’Law enforcement agencies have been asked to ensure that there is no breakdown of law and order in any part of the state.

‘’I have been your Governor for almost four years, promoting harmony and friendship across ethnic and religious lines without any form of discrimination whatsoever.

‘’Let us remain calm. All will be well. We are a peaceful people and so we shall remain.’’

For the record

Recall that the APC Presidential Candidate, Bola Tinubu, had appealed to the people of Lagos State to be calm and eschew any act that can lead to a breakdown of law and order.

Tinubu said the outcome of the election in Lagos where Labour Party won the presidential election should not be a source of provocation saying that the beauty of democracy is that people have a right to vote for the candidate of their choice.

The APC candidate further said that as a democrat he is bound to accept the outcome of any election whether favourable or not.

The presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi had earlier defeated Bola Tinubu in the February 25 presidential election in Lagos State.

Obi polled 582,454 votes to trounce the former Lagos State governor who scored 572,606 votes.

Lagos is the base of who was governor of the state from 1999 to 2007. Obi also defeated Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and Rabiu Kwankwaso of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP).