President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has launched 2,000 tractors under the Renewed Hope Agriculture Mechanization Programme (HEDA).

This disclosure is contained in a post by the Special Adviser to the President on Media and Public Communication, Sunday Dare, on his official X (formerly Twitter) account on Monday, June 23, 2025.

Dare, in his statement, revealed that 9,000 specialized farming implements were also launched.

What the president said

According to the statement, President Bola Tinubu recalled declaring an emergency on the agricultural sector in order to achieve food security two years ago.

The statement further quoted the President saying the newly launched equipment would make farming easier and introduce a 21st-century farming system.

“…Two years ago, we made a promise when we came in on a Renewed Hope agricultural program. Then I declared an emergency in Agriculture towards achieving food security and sovereignty, which is the Bedrock of any prosperous nation.

“We envision Nigeria as a global power supplying quality farm products around the world. We are just beginning. We will do more. These modern implements will make farming easier and more sexy. We don’t have to use 18th-century methods for a 21st-century farming system. Nigeria must seek to achieve full agricultural independence and food security. Let history record this day as the beginning of Nigeria’s Agricultural renewal…”

The multi-billion-dollar equipment, delivered under the Nigeria-Belarus partnership, represents the largest agricultural mechanization initiative in the country’s history.

What you should know

The Federal Government had earlier, in February 2025, received a boost in its agricultural mechanization drive with the delivery of the first batch of 2,000 Belarus tractors.

It could be recalled that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu approved the purchase of 2000 tractors from Belarus, an eastern European country.

The Minister of Agriculture and Food Security, Senator Abubakar Kyari, made the revelation when he paid an unscheduled visit to the site to see for himself the number of units delivered so far and how many the country is still expecting.

He said, “We are excited that we have received more than 30%. As we were leaving, another two trucks just arrived.

“The tractors would be deployed for the 2025 wet season farming. We have enough spare parts for the next four years. We will train youths in 774 LGAs.’’

The minister, during the inspection, expressed satisfaction with the progress of the Nigeria-Belarus mechanisation partnership, which was formalised in September 2024.

Kyari said, “As we speak, over 200 containers carrying tractors and implements have arrived in Lagos, with about 20 containers currently in transit to Abuja. Today alone, we have successfully taken delivery of five containers, each carrying three tractors, making a total of 15 tractors in this batch.

“Under this initiative, 2,000 tractors are being deployed, each complemented by 9,072 assorted agricultural implements designed to support different farming operations. The tractors come in four models tailored for various terrains and farming needs: 90-horsepower (2-wheel drive), 90-horsepower (4-wheel drive), 80-horsepower (2-wheel drive), and 80-horsepower (4-wheel drive).

“Each category consists of 500 units to ensure that farmers across the country have access to the appropriate machinery.

“This delivery is a direct fulfilment of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR’s Renewed Hope Agenda, which prioritises agricultural mechanisation as a key driver of food security and rural economic growth.’’

The federal government is expected to use three models to distribute the equipment to maximise impact.

The three key schemes include direct purchase for individuals and organisations seeking to acquire them outright; a leasing scheme that provides affordable access to mechanisation without full ownership costs; and a service provider model that establishes tractor service centres in farming communities, allowing smallholder farmers to lease tractors as needed.