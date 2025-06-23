Thailand’s automotive manufacturing giant, AAPICO Public Company Limited, has launched a fully funded Master’s scholarship program for international students with a guaranteed job offer after graduation.

The scholarship is being offered in partnership with the Asian Institute of Technology (AIT) for the August 2025 intake, targeting students in engineering, data science, AI, IoT, and digital transformation.

In a notice published on AIT’s official website, the company stated that scholarship recipients will be considered for employment after graduation for a period twice as long as their funded study.

“Upon graduation, the recipient will be considered for employment at AAPICO for at least two times the duration of his or her study under the scholarship,” AAPICO stated

This means recipients will not only receive free postgraduate education but also land jobs directly with AAPICO in Thailand after completing their degrees. Applications close June 30, 2025.

Study areas

Successful applicants will be admitted into the following AIT departments:

School of Engineering & Technology (SET)

Industrial Systems Engineering (ISE)

ICT with a focus on Data Science & AI, IoT

School of Management

Business Analytics & Digital Transformation

The scholarship includes full tuition, and beneficiaries must maintain a CGPA of at least 3.25. They will also be required to align their thesis or research work with AAPICO’s industrial interests.

Eligibility requirements

According to the university, the scholarship is open to all nationalities, though Chinese applicants are preferred.

Applicants must hold a Bachelor’s degree with a minimum GPA of 2.75 and meet AIT’s English requirements:

AIT-EET: 6

IELTS-Academic: 6, with a writing score of at least 6

The scholarship provides a direct path to employment, which could strengthen visa applications under schemes like Thailand’s Smart Visa or Australia’s regional skilled visas. AAPICO’s job guarantee improves chances for international students seeking long-term work opportunities in Southeast Asia.

To apply, visit https://ait.ac.th/financial/aapico-public-company-limited-masters-scholarship-with-job-offer

What you should know

AAPICO Hitech Public Company Limited is one of Thailand’s leading industrial conglomerates in the automotive sector. The company was established in 1996 and listed on the Stock Exchange of Thailand (SET) in 2002. The company operates across three main business segments: automotive parts manufacturing, car dealerships and after-sales services, and IoT-based mobility solutions.

Its core business is the manufacturing of original equipment manufacturer (OEM) auto parts, which accounts for the largest portion of its revenue.

These parts include stamped chassis components, forged and machined engine parts, plastic components, fuel tanks, jigs, and stamping dies. AAPICO supplies major global automotive brands such as Ford, Toyota, Isuzu, Mazda, and Nissan, and exports to over 100 countries.

The company operates multiple manufacturing plants across Thailand and internationally.

In addition to manufacturing, AAPICO runs an extensive network of car dealerships and service centers in Thailand and Malaysia.