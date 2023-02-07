The Nigerian Exchange (NGX) closed negative amidst buy-interests and sell-offs as bears dominated proceedings, driving down the broad market.
The All-share Index (ASI) depreciated by 0.12% to close at 54,299.76 points.
In the same vein, Market Capitalization grew by N37 billion to close at N29.575 trillion while the Year-to-Date (YtD) returns settled at 5.24%. The stock market has advanced by 2,704.1 basis points since the start of the year.
Market breadth closed negative as CONOIL led 19 gainers, and 27 losers topped by JAPAULGOLD at the end of today’s session.
Market Indices
- NGX ASI: 54,299.76points
- Previous ASI: 54,367.74 points
- Percentage Day Change: 0.12%
- Y-T-D: 5.24%
- Market Cap: N29.575trillion
- Volume: 200.03 million
- Value: N7.62 billion
- Deals: 4,380
NGX Top ASI gainers
- CONOILup + 10.00% to close at N29.15
- MRSup + 9.82% to close at N21.25
- INTENEGINS up + 9.35% to close at N1.17
- GLAXOSMITHup + 6.92% to close at N6.95
- WAPICup + 4.65% to close at N0.45
NGX Top ASI losers
- JAPAULGOLDdown – 9.38% to close at N0.29
- FCMB down – 7.82% to close at N4.60
- ROYALEX down – 7.32% to close at N0.76
- UACN down – 6.12% to close at N9.20
- LINKASSURE down – 6.12% to close at N0.46
Top 3 by Volume
- FCMB–27,983,308
- GEREGU–21,129,974
- STERLNBANK–18,837,079
Top 3 by Value
- GEREGU – N4,175,987,940
- AIRTELAFRI– N844,315,729.
- MTNN– N477,163,707
