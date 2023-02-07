The Lagos State Government said that 27.3% of its N1.76 trillion 2023 budget amounting to N482.86 billion will be spent on providing modern infrastructure for Lagosians.

This was made known by the Lagos State Commissioner for Economic Planning and Budget, Samuel Egube, during a press briefing held on Tuesday, February 7, 2023, at the Bagauda Kaltho Press Centre, Secretariat, Alausa.

Egube said that the 2023 budget christened: “Budget of Continuity”, was prepared to continue the good work of the present administration, especially in delivering reliable and sufficient infrastructure that meets the needs of a 21st Century Economy.

Some major infrastructural projects

Egube said, “ The State is totally committed to ensuring that the dividend from its investments in Integrated Transport Infrastructure, which will materialise into the birth of the fully functional light rail (Red-Blue) system, the first of its kind by a sub-national Government in Africa and the 37 km Fourth Mainland Bridge will be felt by the citizens of the State”.

“These will reduce commute time to millions of Lagosians, reduce congestion on the existing Carter, Eko, Third Mainland Bridges and Ikorodu Road, while increasing productivity, quality of life, as well as improving the overall transportation system in the State.’’

The Commissioner listed some of the infrastructure captured in the budget as the construction of the Second Phase of the Blue Line from Mile 2 to Okokomaiko; completion of 8 Stadia across the 5 IBILE divisions to facilitate youth development, engagement and community sports; continuous construction and rehabilitation of schools to significantly improve access to quality education; completion of the 130-Bed New Massey Hospital that will be the largest specialist children hospital in Sub-Saharan Africa.

Others, according to him, include the completion of the ultra-modern 280-Bed General Hospital serving the people of Ojo and its environs which is currently at 47% completion; the completion of the Mental Health Facility in Ketu-Ereyun in Epe Local Government; completion of the Opebi Link Bridge to Maryland that will improve significantly travel time and provide alternative route options in the axis and the Rehabilitation/Upgrading of Phase II Eti-Osa – Lekki-Epe Expressway Project from Eleko T-Junction-Abraham Adesanya among others.

The Commissioner also revealed that the State Government allocated 13% of the Budget for the provision of affordable and world-class education, healthcare and social services for its teeming populace to make the system accessible and affordable.

He noted that the present administration has also demonstrated its commitment to its continuous investment in the provision of affordable Homes for the people of Lagos through its Social Housing Programme by injecting a total of N67.1 Billion into the sector.

He said, “Some of the Social Housing programmes the Budget targets include the Completion of 444 units of Building projects at Sangotedo Phase II; Completion of 420 units of Building Projects at Ajara, Badagry Phase II and the Construction of 136 units of Building Projects at Ibeshe II among others.’’

For the record

Recall that earlier in January 2023, the Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, signed the State’s N1.768 trillion “Budget of Continuity” into law to consolidate the development strides of his administration and satisfy the yearnings of the residents.

The Governor said the fiscal document not only “aggressively” focus on completing ongoing capital projects, it would also expand intervention programmes and intensify social support to citizens and their means of livelihood.

The 2023 Appropriation Bill has a capital expenditure of N1.019 trillion, representing 58% of the 2023 budget. The recurrent expenditure, representing 42%, is N748 billion, which includes personnel cost, overhead and debt services.