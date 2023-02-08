BUA Group, one of Africa’s largest infrastructure conglomerates, has flagged off the expansion and dualization of the 132km Kano-Kazaure-Kongolam highway in collaboration with the Federal Ministry of Works and Housing in line with the Presidential Executive Order 007 Road Infrastructure Development and Refurbishment Investment Tax Credit Scheme.

The 116billion Naira project was flagged off by the Minister for Works and Housing, Babatunde Raji Fashola, in a ceremony in Kazaure, Jigawa State, and will pass through Kano, Jigawa, and Katsina states from Dawanau Roundabout in Kano State to Kongolam in Katsina State. According to the Minister, BUA Group will be the sole financier of the project to dualize the 132 km road as part of its ongoing commitment to infrastructure development. Also present we the Honourable Minister for Water Resources, Engr Suleiman Adamu, and the Minister of State for Works and Housing, Hon. Umar Ibrahim El-Yakub and various emirs.

Speaking at the official ceremony, Kabiru Rabiu, Group Executive Director of BUA Group, said that BUA remains committed to partnering with the Government on critical projects and initiatives that will fast-track human, social, and infrastructural development across the country. According to Rabiu, BUA Group which is solely financing the project has already mobilized equipment to the site and has the capacity, expertise, and resources to complete the road on schedule.

He also thanked President Muhammadu Buhari and the Honourable Minister of Works and Housing for approving the project and restated the Group’s commitment to delivering a dual carriage road that will rank amongst the best in Africa. According to Kabiru Rabiu, the dualization project which is being solely financed by BUA Group is a demonstration of BUA’s commitment to infrastructural development within Nigeria. He also commended the major roles played by the Minister of Works and Housing, Minister of water resources as well as the Minister of Finance and budget planning in actualizing the project.

In his speech, the Minister of Works and Housing, H.E Babatunde Raji Fashola (SAN), reiterated the commitment of President Muhammadu Buhari-led administration towards infrastructural development. According to Fashola, the 116billion Naira Kano-Kongolam highway which is being constructed by BUA Group with allied infrastructure, will complement the ongoing rail infrastructure projects of the federal government in the North West region of Nigeria, and also open up more economic opportunities for Nigeria and the greater West African region.

Fashola further stated that the best way to develop the country was through Public Community Private Partnership, (PCPP) given the ₦348trillion injection needed over a 10-year period to bridge the nation’s infrastructure gap. Fashola further applauded the management of BUA Group for its continuous effort in infrastructural development and emphasized the need for the State Governors of Jigawa, Kano and Katsina and traditional institutions to remove all encumbrances on the Right-of-Way of the project so as to allow the Contractor have full access to the width of the carriageway for the continued execution of the project for which implementation has already commenced.

On this part, the Honourable Minister for State (works and Housing), Hon. Umar Ibrahim El-Yakub said, “It’s a very big project that traverses the 3 states of Kano, Jigawa and Katsina states. The project will further open up the country by enabling access to neighbouring countries i.e. Niger Republic via Katsina State. The road, when completed, will feature three bridges – Ungoggo Roundabout, Kazaure and Daura and also include pedestrian crossings at eight locations along the project corridor and solar street lights for safe driving during nighttime which will be critical to development in the three states.

The Honourable Minister for Water Resources, Engr. Suleiman Adamu, during his speech, urged the contractor, BUA Group, to ensure the highest quality in the construction process and adhere to responsible ESG practices throughout the lifetime of the project. “I am proud to be associated with this project which will have a massive developmental impact on the people of Jigawa, Kano and Katsina states.

The government will continue to support initiatives and partnerships such as this and we are certain this project and others of a similar nature, will help improve the economic status and quality of life of Nigerians”, he added.

The expanded Kano-Kongolam dual carriage highway upon completion will connect three states namely; Kano, Jigawa, and Katsina and improve interstate travel, make it easier to trade goods and services between the three states, and serve as a major artery for intra-African trade.