Increased demand has significantly driven up the cost of cab rides in Lagos using the e-hailing cab service Bolt. This is according to information available on the Bolt app, as seen by Nairametrics.

In the last few days, several complaints have been made by Lagos-based customers on social media, highlighting the price hikes for even short-distance trips within the commercial city.

Prices as of December 24: A survey carried by Nairametrics showed the following current prices for some locations across Lagos:

Yaba to Reddington Hospital at Ikeja GRA – N4300 to N5200 (Regular), N4900 to N6000 (Corporate)

Airport road, Ikeja to Admiralty Way in Lekki – N4600 to N5700 (Regular) N5500 to N6700 (Corporate)

Club Quilox to Egbeda – N12,100 to N14,800 (Regular), N14,400 to N17,700 (Corporate)

Surulere to Lekki Conservation Center – N4600 to N5600 (Regular), N5400 to N6600 (Corporate)

Ketu Alapere to Ikoyi Polo Club – N7000 – N8500

Magodo Estate to Victoria Garden City (VGC) – N6300 to N7700 (Regular), N7600 to N9300 (Corporate)

Club Quilox to Lekki Phase 2 – N3600 to N4400 (Regular), N4100 to N5000 (Corporate)

Ajah to Murtala Muhammed International Airport – N14,700 to N18,000 (Regular), N17,700 to N21,700 (Corporate)

Oyingbo Market to Tejuosho Market – N3800 to N4600 (Regular), N4200 to N5200 (Corporate)

Victoria Garden City (VGC) to House on the Rock, Lekki – N4800 to N5900 (Regular), N5400 to N6600

Oyingbo Market to Victoria Island – N4900 to N5900 (Regular), N5700 to N7000 (Corporate)

For the record: According to information available on the Bolt app, several factors are responsible for the high costs of rides. Some of these factors include:

Increased demand directly leads to an increase in prices. The Christmas season has led to increased demand for the number of rides to specific locations associated with entertainment, religious, shopping, and leisure activities.

Based on the survey done by Nairametrics, locations like Quilox, Ikeja City Mall, House on the Rock Church, Oyingbo Market, Tejuosho Market, and several others, have had increased trips from riders.

Other factors listed on the Bolt app as affecting prices include heavy traffic, toll fees, extended stopovers, and change in routes.

The current fuel scarcity in Lagos and other states in Nigeria could also play a role in increased Bolt charges.

According to Hurera Mohammed, a Bolt customer who spoke to Nairametrics on Friday, December 23. According to her, the fuel scarcity is not showing signs of slowing down in Lagos. She said:

“I believe that Bolt has no choice than to increase rates because fuel is selling for as high as N300 per litre even in filling stations that are not located in remote areas.”

In case you missed it: In the last few days, Bolt has been trending on Twitter over the hike in prices, as Nigerians have used the medium to express their disappointment over the hike in prices.