Seplat Petroleum Development Company Plc, said one of its shareholders, Sustainable Capital Africa Alpha Fund, has increased its stake with a direct shareholding of 52,544,527 units giving the company 8.93% voting right in Seplat.
This was disclosed in a notification that was sent to the Nigerian Exchange Limited on December 16, 2022.
Sustainable Capital Africa Alpha Fund had, two years ago, acquired a direct shareholding of 30,071,128 units based on the issued share capital of 588,444,561 units of shares. This initially gave the company a 5.11% ownership stake in Seplat.
- The notification which was signed by the Company Secretary/Chief Governance Compliance Officer, Mrs Edith Onwuchekwa, said: “the company received notification that a shareholder on the London platform, in the name of Sustainable Capital Africa Alpha Fund, dealt in shares and now holds a direct interest of 30,071,128 units of shares (5.11%) based on the issued share capital of 588,444,561 units of shares.
- “In line with the company’s commitment to updating the Exchange of its activities, we hereby notify the Exchange that the shareholder has now attained and crossed the threshold of 5% and above. Further details of the transaction are set out in the attached standard form for notification of major holdings (TR-1).”
