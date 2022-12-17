As part of its efforts towards commemorating the International Day of Persons with Disabilities, NOVA Merchant Bank visited the Pacelli School for the Blind and Partially Sighted, Surulere, Lagos, last Thursday, donating valuable goods and materials worth millions of naira.

The International Day of Persons Living with Disabilities is a day set-aside by the United Nations to promote an understanding of disability issues and mobilize support for the dignity, rights, well-being, and inclusion of persons living with disabilities.

Led by its Executive Director, Mrs. Funke Okoya, NOVA presented gifts and other supports to the students, as part of its NOVA UPLIFT initiative, while assuring the school’s management of its continued assistance.

Okoya who told the Pacelli management that the acronym UPLIFT stands for Uniqueness, Passion, Leadership, Integrity, Fairness, and Teamwork, represents the Bank’s core value which has the specific objective of offering “Today’s solution for Tomorrow’s sustainability,” in line with the Sustainable Development Goal 2 “Zero Hunger.”

She said, “At NOVA, we are committed towards impacting various facets of the communities where we operate. These values are success tenets and should be embraced and demonstrated daily. We believe that everyone has unique abilities, and as a Bank, we are joining the conversation of creating innovative tools that are disability inclusive to help them function optimally in any workplace.”

The School’s Counsellor, Rev. Sister Christiana Ekechukwu, who commended the team for the kind and timely gesture, said, “These gifts could not have come at a better time especially as the Christmas celebration is fast approaching. We are very grateful to NOVA Merchant Bank for their generosity.”

