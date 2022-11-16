The British Council is collaborating with Microsoft to invite creatives between the ages of 18 and 35 to apply for its British Council Creative Economy Ms E-Learning Program.

Participants will be hosted in-person in Zimbabwe, which will take the form of in-person interactive workshops, while the rest of sub-Saharan Africa will access it online.

The program aims to assist young African entrepreneurs in the creative economy in shaping the continent’s future. The program is also intended to provide creative entrepreneurs with knowledge of creative business management at various levels ranging from beginner to advanced, as well as opportunities for networking and knowledge sharing. The upcoming two-day workshops will focus on creative entrepreneurship.

The E-Learning initiative is centered on entrepreneurship and provides the continent’s future leaders with a selection of free online courses to aid them in their professional endeavors.

Programme modules:

Creative Entrepreneurship

Basic

Understanding the Creative Economy with relevant case studies

Course 1: Intro to African Creative Economy.

Course 2: Bringing Your Idea to Life.

Course 3: Finding the Right People.

Course 4: Building Your Business.

Course 5: Branding and Marketing your Business.

Intermediate

Course 1: Your Entrepreneurship Strategy.

Course 2: Personal and Business Growth Strategies.

Course 3: Protecting My Business.

Course 4: Finance for Creative Business.

Course 5: Building and Leading Teams.

Course 6: Raising Capital for My Business.

Course 7: Promoting and Pitching My Business.

Social Impact Through Creative Entrepreneurship

Topic 1: Introduction to ‘Impact Entrepreneurship.’

Topic 2: Introduction to Impact Economy – balancing profit with impact.

Topic 3: Understanding Social Innovation (including human-centered design).

Topic 4: Factors to Consider in Pivoting your Enterprise to Achieve Social Impact.

Topic 5: Impact Entrepreneurship of the 21st Century: The Role of Technology.

Topic 6: Inclusion, Sustainability, Values, and Ethics.

Topic 7: Types of Financing for Impact Enterprises and How to Attract Them.

Creative Economy Policy

Topic 1: Refresher on Introduction to Policy Making.

Topic 2: Understanding the Creative Economy.

Topic 3: The Role of the Creative Economy in Sustainable Development.

Topic 4: Approaches to Creative Economy Policy.

Topic 5: Steps to Consider for the Development or Strengthening of the Creative Economy.

After completing the program, participants will receive a certificate as proof of their accomplishment. With the certificate, participants will be able to apply for ongoing support in the form of coaching, incubation, mentoring, and acceleration.

Eligibility Requirements

Young people aged 18 – 35 years from any African country are encouraged to apply to take part in the face-to-face interactive workshops to be held in Zimbabwe and online for the rest of sub-Saharan Africa.

Aspiring and early-stage young African entrepreneurs

How to Apply

Interested creatives can apply online before 25th November.

Creatives can apply here