The Nigerian government has stated that it has established 44 shelters in 24 states affected by flooding, citing that most of the people concerned have been evacuated onto higher planes.

This was disclosed in a statement update by Nigeria’s Humanitarian Affairs minister, Sadiya Umar Farouq, on Friday afternoon.

The minister also acknowledged that the FG is partnering with the World Bank to conduct a post-disaster rapid impact assessment, using the Global Rapid post-disaster Damage Estimation (GRADE), to provide an immediate extent of damage and loss caused by the flood.

The government’s intervention: She said she sympathizes with the families of those who lost their lives, livelihoods, and properties during the recent floods.

“We have established 44 shelters in 24 states and most of the persons of concern have been evacuated onto higher planes.

“NEMA has deployed interventions in the most impacted states, including Bayelsa, Jigawa, Delta, Anambra, and other states affected by the floods and interventions are still ongoing.

“Floods are a natural disaster, and the government is poised to take the necessary recourse against their reoccurrence,” she said .

She added that she was overseeing efforts in the response, including activating a national emergency operation center and situation room that collates data, provides risk communication and coordinates the complimentary disaster-related interventions of sister ministries, departments, and agencies (MDAs).

News continues after this ad

The minister said that the Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management, and Social Development will partner with the World Bank to conduct a post-disaster rapid impact assessment, which will use the Global Rapid post-disaster Damage Estimation (GRADE) to provide an immediate understanding and estimation of the extent of damage and loss caused by the flood.

“This rapid estimation is needed because the Physical Post Disaster Needs Assessment (PDNA) will take between 6 and 8 months. Thus, while we wait for the PDNA to be conducted, we can use the GRADE for immediate planning purposes” she added.

She said the FG is also seeking durable solutions towards the return and resettlement of affected communities, whilst continuing to provide lifesaving emergency assistance, preventing the spread of diseases, as well as consideration for food insecurity challenges that may arise.

Nigerians affected: Nairametrics reported last week that the FG said the number of Nigerians affected by flooding has now risen to 3.2 million.

News continues after this ad

They also noted that the government has distributed relief in 21 states so far. Unfortunately, casualties have risen to 612 Nigerians, with 392,399 hectares of farmlands totally damaged.