The Nigerian Government warned 19 states and 56 communities are at risk of severe flooding due to heavy rainfall within the month.

This comes as Nigerians in Nigeria’s middle belt and Federal capital experienced rains over the weekend and over 860 hectares of farmland were destroyed.

This was disclosed by the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), through its Lagos Territorial Coordinator, Mr Ibrahim Farinloye in a statement on Monday in Lagos.

Risk

The NEMA chief stated that 19 states and 56 communities across the country are likely to witness heavy rainfall that can lead to flooding within the month.

Farinloye listed the states and communities as: Delta: Aboh, Ekiti State; Ado Ekiti, Ondo State; Akure, Idanre, Ifon, Iju Itaogbolu, Ogbese, Owo, Owena, Ondo, the statement added:

“Others included Lagos State; Apapa, Badagry, Eti Osa, Ikeja, Ikorodu, Ikoyi, Lagos Island, Ojo Lagos, Surulere; Anambra; Atani; Ogun; Ifo, Ota, Sagamu; Nasarawa State; Lafia, Wamba and Cross River; Ikom, Ogoja

“Farinloye also listed Bauchi State: Jamaare, Misau, Azare, Itas, Kafin Madaki, Kari, Kirfi, Tafawa Balewa, Katagum; Jigawa; Hadejia, Miga; Osun State; Ilesa, Oshogbo and Kwara; Kosubosu.

The rest he said are Zamfara; Anka, Bungudu, Gusau; Sokoto State; Goronyo; Adamawa; Numan, Shelleng; Taraba: Serti; Benue; Ito, Katsina-Alan, Vande-Ikya; Imo State: Oguta, Orlu and Abia State; Ugba.

Destroyed farmland.

Recall Nairametrics reported recently that The Nigerian Government disclosed the figures of those affected by flooding in 2023 so far, revealing that 7,353 persons have been displaced, 75 casualties, and 33,983 persons affected in 10 states.

They added that 866 Hectares of farmland have been destroyed so far, and 1679 Houses damaged.

National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) Director, Planning, Research and Forecasting, Hajiya Fatima Kasim, Director, disclosed in Abuja last week.

Destruction

Hajiya Fatima Kasim said that flooding which had become a yearly occurrence in the country, is usually caused by various factors which include improper building and infrastructure design and construction.