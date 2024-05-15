President Bola Tinubu has said that the three recently opened gas plants in Delta and Imo states will increase the nation’s gas supply by 25% when they are fully operational.

The President made this statement during the launch of the gas facilities in the State House in Abuja on Wednesday.

The President inaugurated three gas plants which include: the expanded AHL Gas Processing Plant, the ANOH Gas Processing Plant, and the 23.3km ANOH to Obiafu-Obrikom-Oben (OB3) Custody Transfer Metering Station Gas Pipeline.

Tinubu, who joined the inauguration virtually, said the plants will produce approximately 500 million standard cubic feet (MMscf) of gas in the aggregate which will be supplied to do the domestic market.

Moreover, he affirmed that his administration is intensifying its coordination of other significant projects and initiatives that will guarantee the earliest achievement of gas-fueled prosperity in the country.

“This event is highly significant to our country as it demonstrates the administration’s concerted efforts to accelerate the development of critical gas infrastructure geared at significantly enhancing the supply of energy to boost industrial growth and create employment opportunities. “It is pleasing that when these projects become fully operational, approximately 500MMscf of gas in aggregate will be supplied to the domestic market from these two gas processing plants, which represents over 25% incremental growth in gas supply. “In practical terms, this is more gas to the power sector, gas-based industries, and other critical segments of the economy. “I, therefore, commend the strategic vision of the NNPC Limited and its partners, Sterling Oil Exploration & Energy Production Company Limited (SEEPCO) and Seplat Energy Plc, for this laudable and value-adding project,” President Tinubu said.

