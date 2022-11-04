The Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) said it has summarily dismissed eight officers from the Service and imposed a wide range of sanctions on eighteen others for various offences.

The Comptroller General of the NIS, Isah Jere Idris, also approved the redeployment of 100 officers from the Lagos Airport with immediate effect.

Meanwhile, some others have been ordered to face disciplinary procedures to ascertain their level of involvement in some unprofessional conduct and practices reported at the airport recently.

Nairametrics understands that the dismissal followed the approval of the Civil Defence, Correctional, Fire and Immigration Services Board (CDCFIB) which ascertained that the officers’ conduct became grossly unbecoming and unacceptable as members of the Service.

The offences: The statement noted that before now, thirty (35) Personnel faced the Senior Disciplinary Committee (SDC) and Orderly Room Trial (ORT) processes to ascertain their level of culpability in the various allegations of offences. The offences ranged from employment racketeering, sharp practices, dishonest conduct, and absence from duty without official leave (AWOL).

NIS’s stance: Part of the statement announcing the dismissal and sanction of its officers said:

“ After exhaustive deliberations by the committees, eight Personnel comprising one Chief Superintendent of Immigration (CSI), two Deputy Superintendents of Immigration (DSI), two Assistant Superintendents of Immigration II (ASI2), and three rank and file were summarily dismissed from the Service.

“Furthermore, one other Chief Superintendent of Immigration was ordered to proceed on compulsory retirement while nine other Personnel were demoted in rank. They include one Assistant Superintendent of Immigration II (ASI2) who has been demoted to the rank of Inspector of Immigration, two Inspectors who have been reduced in rank to Assistant Inspectors, and six (6) other junior Personnel who have been ordered to lose their current ranks.

“Meanwhile, nine (9) other Personnel comprising one Assistant Superintendent of Immigration II (ASI2) and eight (8) junior Personnel were issued warning letters just as six (6) Personnel were discharged and acquitted from all the allegations brought against them.

“In a related development, the Comptroller General has approved the redeployment of 100 Officers and Men from the Lagos Airport with immediate effect while some others have been ordered to face disciplinary procedures to ascertain their level of involvement in some unprofessional conducts and practices reported at the airport recently.

“The Comptroller General wishes to use this medium to restate management’s commitment to zero tolerance for any unprofessional conducts by any Personnel and so enjoins the public to feel free to report any such conduct by any member of the Service for necessary actions.”