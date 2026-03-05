The Dangote Group has appointed Dr. Pontsho B. Mokoena as its new Group Chief Risk Officer, effective March 2026, as the conglomerate strengthens its risk management and governance structure.

The company announced the appointment on Thursday.

In her new role, Mokoena will oversee Enterprise Risk Management, Insurance, and Digital Transformation across the Group.

Her responsibilities will include enhancing risk governance, strengthening organisational resilience, and supporting strategic decision making as the company advances its Vision 2030 growth ambitions.

The appointment comes as the Dangote Group continues to expand its industrial footprint across Africa, requiring stronger oversight of operational, financial, and strategic risks across its diverse businesses.

Mokoena’s track record

Before joining the Dangote Group, Mokoena served as Executive for Risk and Insurance at Barloworld Limited, where she led the company’s enterprise risk architecture and insurance programmes across multiple operating jurisdictions.

During her time at the company, she played a key role in strengthening governance structures and implementing risk management frameworks designed to support business growth and resilience.

She also held several governance and fiduciary oversight positions within Barloworld, including serving as Principal Officer and Board Member of the Barloworld Medical Scheme, as well as Principal Officer and Management Committee Member of the ONE Barloworld Retirement Fund.

In these capacities, she chaired multiple governance structures, including the Investment Committee, Administration and Ex Gratia Committee, Disputes Committee, and the RCC Committee, while also serving as a member of the Audit and Risk Committee.

Academic and governance background

Mokoena holds an Executive Doctorate in Business Administration with a focus on Predictive Risk Management from the Paris School of Business.

She also earned a Master of Science degree in Actuarial Science from the University of Leicester.

Her academic credentials also include participation in the Oxford Artificial Intelligence Programme at the Saïd Business School, University of Oxford, and an Advanced Insurance Practice qualification from the University of South Africa.

She holds a Bachelor of Commerce degree in Business Finance, Insurance, and Risk Management from the University of the Witwatersrand.

In addition to her corporate leadership roles, Mokoena is the Founder and Director of KHAUTA Risk Advisory, a consulting firm specialising in enterprise risk management, regulatory compliance, insurance and risk financing solutions, AI-driven risk analytics, and board governance advisory.

Her governance experience extends beyond corporate leadership, having served as a Non-Executive Director on the Board of Healthcare Funders, where she is a member of the Governance Committee.

She has also previously served as an Independent Trustee of the Transport Sector Provident Fund and the Road Freight and Logistics Industry Provident Fund.

According to the Dangote Group, her appointment reflects the company’s commitment to strengthening enterprise risk oversight as it continues to scale operations and deepen its presence across Africa.