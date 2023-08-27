The Ministry of Foreign Affairs East and Central African Division, Abuja, has informed the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), other related agencies, and the Nigerian public that a possible flood looms in the coming days, as Cameroon has intentions of releasing water from Lagdo Dam into Benue River.

This disclosure was made known in a statement signed by the Director, of African Affairs, Ambassador Umar Salisu who had received a note verbale from the High Commission of the Republic of Cameroon about the intention to open the flood gates of the Lagdo dam on Benue River due to heavy rainfall around the Dam catchment area in Northern Cameroon.

What the statement said

The content of the statement from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs East and Central African Division reads:

“I have the honour to inform that the Ministry is in receipt of a Note Verbale from the High Commission of the Republic of Cameroon informing that Cameroonian officials have resolved to open the flood gates of the Lagdo Dam on the Benue River in days ahead due to the heavy rainfall around the Dam catchment area in Northern Cameroon.

“According to the Note, It is pertinent to note that when the release of water becomes necessary, the authorities of the Lagbo Dam will be releasing only a modulated variable small amount of water at a time to mitigate and avoid damages that the released water may cause along the River Benue basin in both Cameroon and in Nigeria.

“Given the above, it would be appreciated if the Esteem Agency takes all the necessary proactive steps and actions that will mitigate the damage as well as sensitize the populace living in such areas for vigilance and all necessary precautions .”