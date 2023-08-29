The Federal Government has advised state governments situated in flood-prone areas, urging them to enact necessary measures to counteract the potential impact of the impending Lagdo Dam floodgate release.

The call to action came from Dr. Betta Edu, the Minister of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Alleviation, during a significant meeting of the Presidential Committee on Coordination and Implementation held in the nation’s capital, Abuja.

Edu underscored the urgency of the situation, which was catalyzed by an official alert from Cameroonian authorities regarding their intention to discharge water from the Lagdo Dam.

Speaking on behalf of the Minister of Water Resources and the Minister of Environment, Dr. Edu stressed the imperative of translating policies into concrete actions and mobilizing rescue efforts to effectively mitigate the foreseen flooding consequences.

Frontline states may experience flooding in seven days

While commending the preparedness of the state governments in handling emergencies, she said “State Governments have done quite a number of preparedness, we also appeal to the Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF) on the need to step up actions by ensuring immediate evacuation of Nigerians from various communities to safer destinations.

“Lagdo Dam floodgate has been opened by the Cameroonian authorities, and all the frontline States may experience flooding within the next seven days,” she affirmed.

Ministry of Environment to provide updates on flooding

Dr. Iziaq Salako, the Minister of Environment, echoed this sentiment and highlighted that the ministry had already initiated the necessary flood alerts, providing timely updates on the water levels of both River Benue and River Niger, as well as the vulnerability status of the affected regions.

“Especially, on the water level of River Benue and River Niger as well as the vulnerability level of the affected areas,” he clarified.

Salako further unveiled a robust information platform designed to disseminate regular and real-time flood warning alerts to environmental correspondents without dependency on the ministry’s direct involvement.

FG working on solutions to tackle recurrent flooding

In concurrence, the Minister of Water Resources and Sanitation, Prof. Joseph Utsev, stressed the collective responsibility shared between the government and citizens.

Prof. Utsev affirmed that his ministry is resolute in its commitment to constructing dams and dredging rivers across the nation, with the overarching goal of finally putting an end to the recurring menace of annual floods that have claimed countless lives and properties.

The Cameroonian authorities, in an official letter dated August 21, 2023, and signed by Umar Salisu, Director of African Affairs at the Foreign Affairs ministry, have disclosed their intention to release water from the Lagdo Dam due to heavy rainfall within the dam catchment area.