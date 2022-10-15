How much is 1 BTC in Nigerian Naira? According to the Breet’s pricing as of October 14, 2022, 1 Bitcoin (BTC) is worth 14,187,600 NGN.

The following illustration shows the USD to NGN conversion rate: 1 BTC = $19705 = 14,187,600 NGN.

Depending on the price of Bitcoin at the time you read this, the rates here may increase or decrease.

Look no further than this guide if you’re wondering how to sell Bitcoin in Nigeria.

Use a trustworthy exchange to receive the best BTC quote when selling Bitcoin in Nigeria. Before making any choice, you should evaluate the price of Bitcoin on several exchanges at that moment.

Issues With Selling Bitcoin (BTC) in Nigeria

Nigeria is ranked second out of 26 countries globally that have adopted cryptocurrencies, according to the most recent Crypto Adoption Index conducted by Finder.com in August 2022. In June, Punch also published a report with the headline, “Nigerians beat CBN restrictions, traded N78bn Bitcoin in three months”. These show the level of value Nigerians has shown towards the digital money world.

The legality of cryptocurrencies is a contentious issue among regulators in some countries. The legality of cryptocurrencies in Nigeria is a subject of ongoing discussion. Bitcoin is not regarded as a legal currency yet in Nigeria. Although not yet officially recognized, trading Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies are permitted in Nigeria – they are not illegal.

Best Bitcoin (BTC) Rate in Nigeria 2022

Cryptocurrencies’ prices, like Bitcoin, are influenced by a variety of factors, but the cryptocurrency market’s supply and demand dynamics are the key ones. This comprises the price that consumers are willing to buy for the crypto, the price that they are willing to sell it for, and their level of comfort when using it.

Many Nigerian crypto traders struggle with high trading fees. Compare the costs before and after conversion to get the best cryptocurrency trading platform in Nigeria with the best Bitcoin rates. What are the processing, receiving, and withdrawal costs? When attempting to sell Bitcoin in Nigeria, these fees may deter traders from engaging in the market.

It can be challenging to locate the finest BTC prices in Nigeria on the proper cryptocurrency trading site. Many cryptocurrency exchanges have been established in order to make it simpler for users to sell BTC in Nigeria at greater prices. You should follow these crucial suggestions to identify the best places to sell Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies in Nigeria because not all cryptocurrency trading platforms are legit.

Breet Offers the Best Bitcoin (BTC) Rate in Nigeria

Breet App is an automated crypto-to-fiat mobile app. Breet operates as one of Nigeria’s most reliable and respectable cryptocurrency exchange services. Breet doesn’t sell Bitcoin or other cryptocurrencies through peer-to-peer trading. To convert BTC to fiat equivalent coins at the best Bitcoin rates, Breet uses automated technology.

We strongly advise selling Bitcoin in Nigeria at the highest rates available. Breet doesn’t charge a fee for withdrawals. With every transaction you complete on the Breet platform, you earn points that may later be exchanged for cash.

BTC sales on Breet can be completed in under five minutes. You won’t experience fraud or any other strange issues. To sell Bitcoin, you don’t need to collaborate with anyone. With the help of Breet, it is simple to sell BTC on your own at the best price. Breet is dependable and secure.

How to Sell BTC with Breet App

Before you can sell Bitcoin, you must log into your Breet account. You should complete all verifications to ensure your security. This will foster high security for your BTC investment account and protect your account from unauthorised access.

After logging into your Breet account, you will need to add your Naira bank account as a payment method. To add your bank details, follow these steps:

Click on the “menu bar” located at the top right corner Click on the “Bank Details ” tab Click on “Add your Account Details” Input necessary bank information Choose Naira as your desired currency

Next, confirm. You are now ready to sell Bitcoin with Breet for the best rates. It takes only five minutes or less.

Step-by-step guide:

Click on “Sell Bitcoin”, which will open the BTC trade page. The Bitcoin trade page displays rates with the value in dollars ($). Generate Bitcoin address Just like bank account details, send the BTC wallet address to your sender. The naira value will be added to your account after 3 confirmations from the blockchain network. Click on “withdraw” It will then be sent directly to the local bank account you added.

The conversion and withdrawal of Bitcoin to your Naira Account have now been completed successfully. That is simple and stress-free, isn’t it? Download the Breet App on Android or iOS to get started and take advantage of frictionless trading and greater rates when selling Bitcoin in Nigeria.