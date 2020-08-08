Nigeria attracts more Bitcoin interest than any country globally

In terms of Bitcoin’s level of interest, Nigeria has been adjudged the highest performing nation in the world.

Africa’s largest economy and home to over 200 million people has also been the biggest source of BTC trading volume in the continent. According to a recent report released by blockchain.com, Nigeria emerged one of the fastest-growing crypto markets globally.

Major crypto exchange, Blockchain.com carried out research recently showing that the highest flow of activity in its wallet app since April 2020 has been from Nigeria.

Recall Nairametrics, about a month ago, revealed statistics obtained from Usefultulips, a BTC analytic data provider, showing Nigeria led the pack with more than $34.4 million, while the closest rival, South Africa, had a transactional value of just $15.2 million in Q2, 2020.

Among top countries in Q2, 2020 leading in peer to peer Bitcoin transactional trades on the African continent were:

Nigeria – $34.4 million dollars.

South Africa – $15.2 million dollars.

Kenya – $7.8 million.

Ghana – $640,000.

Tanzania – $600,000.

The financial market turmoil triggered by COVID-19 has definitely changed the way Nigerians view the whole financial system, as data also obtained from Google trend shows Nigeria leading the pack around the world in Bitcoin searches. This is a testament to the fact that Nigerians truly love their Bitcoins.