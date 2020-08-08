SEPLAT, STANBIC , GUINNESS surge ,Investors gain N182 Billion WoW

The Nigerian bourse ended the week on a strong bullish run. It recorded gains for five straight days as the All-Share Index and Market Capitalization both appreciated by 1.41% to close the week at 25,041.89 and N13.063 trillion respective. Investors Gained N181.62billion on a week to week basis.

A total turnover of 1.065 billion shares worth N10.798 billion in 20,482 deals was traded this week by investors on the floor of the Exchange, in contrast to a total of 421.984 million shares valued at N5.337 billion that exchanged hands last week in 11,801 deals.

The Financial Services industry (measured by volume) led the activity chart with 677.301 million shares valued at N5.070 billion traded in 10,386 deals; thus contributing 63.59% and 46.95% to the total equity turnover volume and value respectively.

The Conglomerates Industry followed with 153.384 million shares worth N580.216 million in 894 deals. The third place was the Industrial Goods industry, with a turnover of 57.404 million shares worth N861.263 million in 1,671 deals.

Trading in the top three equities namely FBN Holdings Plc, UACN Plc, and Access Bank Plc.(measured by volume) accounted for 320.196 million shares worth N1.802 billion in 2,639 deals, contributing 30.06% and 16.69% to the total equity turnover volume and value respectively.

All other indices finished higher with the exception of the NSE Insurance Index which depreciated by 0.28% while the NSE ASeM closed flat.

Forty-one (41) equities appreciated in price during the week, higher than twenty-four (24) equities in the previous week. Eighteen (18) equities depreciated in price, lower than twenty-eight (28) equities in the previous week, while one hundred and four (104) equities remained unchanged, lower than one hundred and eleven (111) equities recorded in the previous week.

Top 10 gainers

NEIMETH INTERNATIONAL PHARMACEUTICALS PLC up 21.33% to close at N1.82

UACN PROPERTY DEVELOPMENT COMPANY PLC up 18.52% to close at N0.96

FLOUR MILLS NIG. PLC. up 13.20% to close at N19.30

SEPLAT PETROLEUM DEVELOPMENT COMPANY PLC up 12.83% to close at N350.00

STANBIC IBTC HOLDINGS PLC up 10.00% to close at N33.00

VALUEALLIANCE VALUE FUND up 9.98% to close at N113.50

UNIVERSITY PRESS PLC. up 9.90% to close at N1.11

AXAMANSARD INSURANCE PLC up 9.72% to close at N1.58

FIDSON HEALTHCARE PLC up 8.57% to close at N3.42

GUINNESS NIG PLC up 8.46% to close at N14.10

Top 10 Losers

U A C N PLC. down 11.43% to close at N6.20

TOTAL NIGERIA PLC. down 9.91% to close at N79.10

ARDOVA PLC down 9.67% to close at N12.15

CUSTODIAN INVESTMENT PLC down 9.09% to close at N5.00

SUNU ASSURANCES NIGERIA PLC. down 9.09% to close at N0.20

CONSOLIDATED HALLMARK INSURANCE PLC down 8.89% to close at N0.41

MUTUAL BENEFITS ASSURANCE PLC. down 8.70% to close at N0.21

UNILEVER NIGERIA PLC. down 8.57% to close at N11.20

NEM INSURANCE PLC down 6.50% to close at N1.87

LINKAGE ASSURANCE PLC down 5.00% to close at N0.38

Outlook

Nigerian bourse against all odds finished high. This was triggered by buying pressures from institutional investors on blue-chip stocks. However, it was not all blue for the Nigerian bourse as market liquidity remained relatively low.

Nairametrics recommends cautious buying on growing concerns that the recent lockdown extension by President Buhari could delay a full economic recovery in Nigeria’s major economic hubs.