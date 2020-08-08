Stock Market
SEPLAT, STANBIC , GUINNESS surge ,Investors gain N182 Billion WoW
This was triggered by buying pressures from institutional investors on blue-chip stocks.
The Nigerian bourse ended the week on a strong bullish run. It recorded gains for five straight days as the All-Share Index and Market Capitalization both appreciated by 1.41% to close the week at 25,041.89 and N13.063 trillion respective. Investors Gained N181.62billion on a week to week basis.
A total turnover of 1.065 billion shares worth N10.798 billion in 20,482 deals was traded this week by investors on the floor of the Exchange, in contrast to a total of 421.984 million shares valued at N5.337 billion that exchanged hands last week in 11,801 deals.
The Financial Services industry (measured by volume) led the activity chart with 677.301 million shares valued at N5.070 billion traded in 10,386 deals; thus contributing 63.59% and 46.95% to the total equity turnover volume and value respectively.
The Conglomerates Industry followed with 153.384 million shares worth N580.216 million in 894 deals. The third place was the Industrial Goods industry, with a turnover of 57.404 million shares worth N861.263 million in 1,671 deals.
Trading in the top three equities namely FBN Holdings Plc, UACN Plc, and Access Bank Plc.(measured by volume) accounted for 320.196 million shares worth N1.802 billion in 2,639 deals, contributing 30.06% and 16.69% to the total equity turnover volume and value respectively.
All other indices finished higher with the exception of the NSE Insurance Index which depreciated by 0.28% while the NSE ASeM closed flat.
Forty-one (41) equities appreciated in price during the week, higher than twenty-four (24) equities in the previous week. Eighteen (18) equities depreciated in price, lower than twenty-eight (28) equities in the previous week, while one hundred and four (104) equities remained unchanged, lower than one hundred and eleven (111) equities recorded in the previous week.
Top 10 gainers
- NEIMETH INTERNATIONAL PHARMACEUTICALS PLC up 21.33% to close at N1.82
- UACN PROPERTY DEVELOPMENT COMPANY PLC up 18.52% to close at N0.96
- FLOUR MILLS NIG. PLC. up 13.20% to close at N19.30
- SEPLAT PETROLEUM DEVELOPMENT COMPANY PLC up 12.83% to close at N350.00
- STANBIC IBTC HOLDINGS PLC up 10.00% to close at N33.00
- VALUEALLIANCE VALUE FUND up 9.98% to close at N113.50
- UNIVERSITY PRESS PLC. up 9.90% to close at N1.11
- AXAMANSARD INSURANCE PLC up 9.72% to close at N1.58
- FIDSON HEALTHCARE PLC up 8.57% to close at N3.42
- GUINNESS NIG PLC up 8.46% to close at N14.10
Top 10 Losers
- U A C N PLC. down 11.43% to close at N6.20
- TOTAL NIGERIA PLC. down 9.91% to close at N79.10
- ARDOVA PLC down 9.67% to close at N12.15
- CUSTODIAN INVESTMENT PLC down 9.09% to close at N5.00
- SUNU ASSURANCES NIGERIA PLC. down 9.09% to close at N0.20
- CONSOLIDATED HALLMARK INSURANCE PLC down 8.89% to close at N0.41
- MUTUAL BENEFITS ASSURANCE PLC. down 8.70% to close at N0.21
- UNILEVER NIGERIA PLC. down 8.57% to close at N11.20
- NEM INSURANCE PLC down 6.50% to close at N1.87
- LINKAGE ASSURANCE PLC down 5.00% to close at N0.38
Outlook
Nigerian bourse against all odds finished high. This was triggered by buying pressures from institutional investors on blue-chip stocks. However, it was not all blue for the Nigerian bourse as market liquidity remained relatively low.
Nairametrics recommends cautious buying on growing concerns that the recent lockdown extension by President Buhari could delay a full economic recovery in Nigeria’s major economic hubs.
GTBANK, GUINNESS, OKOMUOIL trigger bulls, as ASI gains 0.19%
Nigerian bouse’s market capitalization in value terms presently stands at N13,063 trillion.
The Nigerian Stock Market ended this week’s trading session on a bullish note, as the All Share Index gained 0.45% to close at 25,041.89 basis points as against +0.19% appreciation recorded yesterday. The Year-to-Date (YTD) returns currently stands at -6.71%.
Also, the Nigerian bouse's market capitalization in value terms presently stands at N13,063 trillion.
The NSE trading turnover closed negative, as volume moved down by -3.80%. GUARANTY, FBNH, and STERLNBANK were the most active to boost market turnover. GUARANTY and OKOMUOIL topped the market value list.
Market breadth closed positive as LEARNAFRCA led 22 gainers, compared to 5 losers topped by UACN at the end of today’s session. This indicates an improved performance when compared with the previous outlook.
Top gainers
- VALUEFUND up 9.98% to close at N113.5
- GUINNESS up 4.44% to close at N14.1
- DANGSUGAR up 3.48% to close at N11.9
- OKOMUOIL up 2.74% to close at N77
- GUARANTY up 2.53% to close at N24.35
Top losers
- UACN down 9.49% to close at N6.2
- CHIPLC down 8.89% to close at N0.41
- JAIZBANKdown 3.39% to close at N0.57
- AIICOdown 3.23% to close at N0.9
- TRANSCORP down 1.61% to close at N0.61
Outlook
The Nigerian bourse, against all odds, finished five straight days on a bullish note. However, Narametrics still envisages cautious buying due to the relatively thin market liquidity that is currently being experienced.
List of Dividends announced so far in 2020 (August)
As audited accounts start to trickle in, companies will propose dividend payments to their shareholders as recommended by their respective boards of directors. It is also important to track these announcements to know who is eligible to collect the dividend, when it will be approved and when it will be paid. Dividend payment also affects share prices.
This page will be updated from time to time.
Legend
Date Announced – The date the company announced dividends evidenced by a corporate action published on the website of the NSE.
Qualification date – Shareholders who own shares as of this date will receive dividends. If you buy shares and want to receive dividends make sure it is at least three days before this date. Shares get transferred to you on the basis of the T+3 rule (the date you bought plus 3 working days).
Payment date – This is when the dividend will be paid to you, either via post (dividend warrants) or direct credit to your bank accounts (e-dividend).
Closure of Register – Only shareholders who own shares listed in their register before this date will be paid dividends.
You can also scroll sideways to view the rest of the columns if using a mobile phone.
2020 Dividends from companies quoted on the Nigerian Stock Exchange
|Company
|DPS
|Date Announced
|Bonus
|Closure of Register
|AGM Date
|Payment Date
|Qualification date
|Honeywell Flour mills
|N0.04k
|5th August 2020
|Nil
|17th - 23rd September 2020
|30th September 2020
|30th September 2020
|16th September 2020
|Presco Plc (Updated)
|N2.00k
|3rd June 2020
|Nil
|20th - 22nd July 2020
|2nd September 2020
|4th September 2020
|17th July 2020
|Cornerstone Insurance
|Nil
|4th August 2020
|7 new shares for every 30 existing shares
|13th -17th August 2020
|NA
|NA
|12th August 2020
|Flour Mills of Nigeria
|N1.4
|29th July 2020
|Nil
|17th August - 21st August 2020
|10th September
|14th September 2020
|14th August 2020
|MTN Nigeria Plc
|N3.50k
|29th July 2020
|Nil
|17th August 2020
|NA
|24tb August 2020
|14th August 2020
|Cutix PLC
|N0.12K
|29th July 2020
|Nil
|16th - 20th November 2020
|27th November 2020
|30th November 2020
|13th November 2020
|C & I Leasing PLC
|N0.20k
|30th June 2020
|Nil
|14th - 16th July 2020
|23rd July 2020
|31st July 2020
|13th July 2020
|McNichols Consolidated Plc (Revised)
|N0.03k
|1st April 2020
|Nil
|2nd - 6th July 2020
|30th July 2020
|7th August 2020
|1st July 2020
|Dangote Sugar Refinery Plc
|N1.10k
|8th June 2020
|Nil
|22nd June 2020
|9th July 2020
|within 48hrs after AGM
|19th June 2020
|Jaiz bank
|N0.03k
|9th June 2020
|Nil
|29th June - 3rd July 2020
|16th July 2020
|16th July 2020
|26th June 2020
|UAC of Nigeria Plc (UPDATED)
|N0.10k
|20th April 2020
|Nil
|19th - 22nd May 2020
|15th July 2020
|16th July 2020
|18th May 2020
|Prestige Assurance Plc
|Nil
|4th June 2020
|2 New shares for every 11 existing shares
|22nd - 26th June 2020
|30th June 2020
|N/A
|19th June 2020
|Trans-Nationwide Express Plc
|N0.03k
|1st June 2020
|Nil
|6th - 10th July 2020
|16th July 2020
|20th July 2020
|3rd July 2020
|Nigeria Aviation Handling Company PLC
|N0.30k
|28th May 2020
|Nil
|1st - 3rd July 2020
|16th July 2020
|16th July 2020
|30th June 2020
|Skyway Aviation Handling Co. Plc
|N0.16k
|1st June 2020
|Nil
|17th - 23rd June 2020
|30th June 2020
|30th June 2020
|16th June 2020
|11 Plc
|N8.25
|28th May 2020
|Nil
|30th Sept - 5th Oct 2020
|to be announced
|to be announced
|29th Sept 2020
|Glaxo SmithKilne Consumer Nig. Plc
|N0.55k
|22nd May 2020
|Nil
|23rd June - 2nd July 2020
|23rd July 2020
|24th July 2020
|22nd June 2020
|Airtel Africa
|0.03
|13th May 2020
|Nil
|6th July 2020
|Not applicable
|24th July 2020
|NA
|Caverton Offshore Support Group Plc
|N0.20k
|22nd May 2020
|Nil
|16th June 2020
|25th June 2020
|25th June 2020
|15th June 2020
|Nigerian Breweries Plc (Revised)
|N1.51k
|20th May 2020
|Nil
|5th-11th March 2020
|23rd June 2020
|24th June 2020
|4th March 2020
|BUA Cement
|N1.75k
|19th May 2020
|Nil
|28th Sept - 2nd Oct 2020
|22nd October 2020
|23rd October 2020
|25th September 2020
|NASCON Allied Industries Plc
|N0.40k
|13th May 2020
|Nil
|15th - 16th July 2020
|27th July 2020
|29th July 2020
|14th July 2020
|Total Nigeria Plc
|N6.71
|13th May 2020
|Nil
|5th - 11th June 2020
|to be announced
|24hrs after meeting
|4th June 2020
|Cadbury Nigeria Plc
|N0.49k
|13th May 2020
|Nil
|25th - 29th May 2020
|24th June 2020
|25th June 2020
|22nd May 2020
|May and Baker Plc
|N0.25k
|13th May 2020
|Nil
|27th - 29th May 2020
|4th June 2020
|8th June 2020
|26th May 2020
|NPF Microfinance Bank Plc
|N0.20k
|11th May 2020
|Nil
|17th - 22nd June 2020
|30th June 2020
|30th June 2020
|16th June 2020
|Okomu Oil Palm Plc
|N2.00
|23rd April2020
|Nil
|19th - 22nd May 2020
|28th May 2020
|29th May 2020
|18th May 2020
|Lafarge Africa Plc
|N1
|27th April 2020
|Nil
|4th - 8th May 2020
|3rd June 2020
|3rd June 2020
|30th April 2020
|Wema Bank Plc
|N0.04k
|23rd April 2020
|Nil
|7th - 12th May 2020
|18th May 2020
|18th May 2020
|6th May 2020
|Union bank of Nigeria
|N0.25k
|13th April 2020
|Nil
|27th - 30th April 2020
|6th May 2020
|6th May 2020
|24th April 2020
|FBN Holdings
|N0.38k
|6th April 2020
|Nil
|21st - 22nd April 2020
|27th April 2020
|28th April 2020
|20th April 2020
|Lafarge Africa Plc
|N1.00k
|6th April 2020
|Nil
|4th - 8th May 2020
|26th May 2020
|26th May 2020
|30th April 2020
|Ikeja Hotel Plc
|N0.02
|3rd April 2020
|Nil
|2nd - 8th July 2020
|30th July 2020
|7th August 2020
|1st July 2020
|NEM Insurance
|N0.15k
|1st April 2020
|Nil
|4th - 8th May 2020
|to be announced
|to be announced
|30th April 2020
|FCMB Group Plc
|N0.14k
|31st March 2020
|Nil
|15th - 17th April 2020
|28th April 2020
|28th April 2020
|14th April 2020
|Beta Glass Nigeria Plc
|N1.67k
|30th March 2020
|Nil
|15th - 19th June 2020
|2nd July 2020
|3rd July 2020
|11th June 2020
|Capital Hotel Plc
|N0.05k
|26th March 2020
|Nil
|20th - 24th April 2020
|27th May 2020
|3rd June 2020
|17th April 2020
|Sterling bank Plc
|N0.03k
|26th March 2020
|Nil
|5th - 8th May 2020
|20th May 2020
|20th May 2020
|4th May 2020
|Boc Gases
|N0.30k
|26th March 2020
|Nil
|8th - 10th June 2020
|25th June 2020
|26th June 2020
|5th June 2020
|Fidelity Bank Plc
|N0.20k
|23rd March 2020
|Nil
|20th - 24th April 2020
|30th April 2020
|30th April 2020
|17th April 2020
|Seplat Petroleum Dev. Company Plc
|0.05
|23rd March 2020
|Nil
|13th May 2020
|28th May 2020
|4th June 2020
|12th May 2020
|Julius Berger Nig. Plc
|N2.75k
|13th March 2020
|0.002
|1st to 3rd June 2020
|18th June 2020
|19th June 2020
|29th May 2020
|Nigeria Energy Sector Fund (NESF)
|N75.00
|10th March 2020
|Nil
|20th March 2020
|6th April 2020
|19th March 2020
|Access Bank Plc
|N0.40k
|6th March 2020
|Nil
|15th April 2020
|30th April 2020
|30th April 2020
|14th April 2020
|Nestle Nig Plc
|N45.00k
|28th February 2020
|Nil
|18th - 22nd May 2020
|2nd June 2020
|2nd July 2020
|15th May 2020
|Stanbic IBTC Holdings Plc
|N2.00
|5th March 2020
|Nil
|19th - 26th March 2020
|30th June 2020
|18th June 2020
|18th March 2020
|Guaranty Trust Bank Plc
|N2.50k
|2nd March 2020
|Nil
|19th March 2020
|30th March 2020
|30th March 2020
|18th March 2020
|United Bank of Africa
|N0.80k
|2nd March 2020
|Nil
|16th - 20th March 2020
|27th March 2020
|27th March 2020
|13th March 2020
|Transcorp Plc
|N0.01k
|28th February 2020
|Nil
|18th - 23rd March 2020
|25th March 2020
|27th March 2020
|17th March 2020
|MTN Nigeria Plc
|N4.97k
|28th February 2020
|Nil
|February 16, 1900
|8th May 2020
|19th May 2020
|17th april 2020
|Transcorp Hotels Plc
|N0.07k
|28th February 2020
|Nil
|13th-17th March 2020
|24th March 2020
|26th March 2020
|12th March 2020
|United Capital PLC
|N0.50k
|18th February 2020
|Nil
|9th-13th March 2020
|24th March 2020
|26th March 2020
|6th March 2020
|Infinity Trust Mortgage Bank PLC
|N0.035K
|30th January 2020
|Nil
|9th-13th March 2020
|7th May 2020
|14th May 2020
|6th March 2020
|Zenith bank Plc
|N2.50k
|21st February 2020
|Nil
|10th March 2020
|16th March 2020
|16th March 2020
|9th March 2020
|Africa Prudential Plc
|N0.70k
|25th february 2020
|Nil
|9th-13th March 2020
|23rd March 2020
|23rd March 2020
|6th March 2020
|Dangote Cement Plc
|N16.00
|25th february 2020
|Nil
|26th May 2020
|15th June 2020
|16th June 2020
|25th May 2020
|January 1, 1970
MTN, STANBIC, SEPLAT record gains, Nigerian bourse up in four straight days
This marked an improved performance when compared with the previous outlook.
The Nigerian Stock market continued its bullish run for four straight days, as the NSE All-Share Index gained by +0.19% to close at 24,930.34 basis points at the end of today’s trading session. The market capitalization currently stands at N13.005 trillion, while Year-to-Date (YTD) returns is -7.12%.
Meanwhile, the Nigeria Stock Exchange trading turnover closed negative today, as volume moved down by -54.67% as against +148.14% uptick recorded during the previous session. FBNH, WAPCO, and JAPAULOIL were the most active Nigerian stocks by trading turnover during today’s session.
On the other hand, market breadth closed positive as SEPLAT led 20 gainers, compared to 10 losers who were topped by UBN. This marked an improved performance when compared with the previous outlook.
The Top Gainers
- SEPLAT up 9.03% to close at N350
- STANBIC up 4.76% to close at N31.5
- NASCON up 4.17% to close at N13.5
- GUINNESS up 3.85% to close at N13.5
- MTNN up 0.42% to close at N118.5
The top losers
- UBN down 7.41% to close at N5
- LEARNAFRCA down 6.93% to close at N0.94
- MAYBAKER down 3.45% to close at N2.8
- BUACEMENT down 1.74% to close at N39.5
- FLOURMILL down 1.03% to close at N19.2
Market Outlook
The Nigerian bourse has closed on a bullish note over the past four trading days. This is because investors have continued their buying pressures on notably undervalued blue-chip stocks. However, with the present economic macros, Nairametrics recommends you seek the counsel of a certified financial advisor.