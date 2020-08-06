Connect with us
Number of new Bitcoin wallets hit 3 year-high

BTC remained confidently above $10,000 throughout Week 31.

14 hours ago

BTC Whales, Bitcoin is scarce, entities, individuals hold for long term

Bitcoin, the world’s flagship cryptocurrency, is certainly attracting new entrants into its crypto-verse. This is because the number of unique entities appearing for the first time in BTC’s blockchain network is surging. According to Glassnode, this growth rate is the largest seen since late 2017.

READ MORE: QKC: fastest rising crypto asset in 30 days, gains 100%

BTC’s Daily Active Address metric, one of the most indicative measurements of future price movement, continues to show improvement over time. August 3 marked the third occurrence of DAA reaching 1.08 million daily addresses since July 1.

READ MORE: Mysterious Bitcoin whale moves 15,022 BTCs worth $162 million

What’s happening in the world’s most valuable crypto market?

Note that these three occurrences are the largest respective outputs since January 2018 (2.75 years ago). With this metric continuing to push higher, it will function as great validation that Bitcoin’s price is justified in retesting the $12,000 range sooner rather than later.

READ ALSO: Jim Ovia: From a clerk to founder of Nigeria’s most profitable bank

BTC has just indicated that the third largest token age consumed spike since April has taken place, indicating a potential short/mid-term price direction change and increased volatility. The last large spike, which occurred on July 27th, was indicative. Following a brief intermission, the rally rose again to $12, 000, before falling down once more. Now, with Bitcoin on a downward slope, this age consumed spike indicates a higher chance of things bouncing back up toward $12,000.

In the meantime, BTC remained confidently above $10,000 throughout Week 31. Also, Bitcoin’s on-chain fundamentals point to the beginning of a potential bull market, though external market forces could still impact this possibility.

Olumide Adesina is a French-born Nigerian. He is a Certified Investment Trader, with more than 15 years of working expertise in Investment Trading. A member of the Chartered Financial Analyst Society. Financial Market; Yale University, Behavioral Finance; Duke University. You can follow Olumide on twitter @tokunboadesina or email [email protected]

Cryptocurrency

Ripple reports 1,760% surge in XRP sales in Q2 2020

The platform is an open-source platform that was created to allow quick and cheap transactions.

8 hours ago

August 6, 2020

Ripple, the leading crypto payment provider and owner of XRP, reported a rise in over-the-counter (OTC) XRP sales, according to its latest earnings result. In specific terms, Ripple sold $32.55 million of its XRP crypto-asset during Q2 2020, marking a 1,760% jump over Q1 2020 poor sales figures.

What is helping XRP sales?

Digitization of global payments is the new norm in the world of Finance. XRP helps in curbing the additional costs related to sending cash payments and can be used as an alternative to pre-funding.

READ MORE: LINK, most profitable crypto-asset in 6 months, gains 451%

What you should know: Ripple (XRP) plays dual roles as a payment platform and a currency. It is an open-source platform that was created to allow quick and cheap transactions.

Additional notable integrations from Q2 2020 include

Signum Bank, the first fully regulated crypto bank, added XRP to its highly regulated custody solution and financial platform. Also, Zero Hash integrated XRP to its settlement platform, allowing digital asset businesses to access U.S. markets. Zero Hash is a division of Seed CX, a registered CFTC swap execution facility and holder of a New York Department of Financial Services BitLicense.

READ MORE: Netflix adds 10.1 million paid users in Q2 2020, yet stock plunges more than 9%

Swisscom Blockchain, one of the largest telecommunications providers in Europe, successfully launched XRP on its DAPPI platform, enabling enterprise-grade access to the XRP Ledger for a wide array of use cases.
Mobile payments startup, Uphold, also completed the integration of XRP into its wallet.

100% of Chainlink (LINK) wallets are now in profit

Recent data reveals the entire supply of the LINK token is now in profit.

1 day ago

August 5, 2020

100% of Chainlink (LINK) wallets are now in profit

The world’s fastest-growing crypto asset, Chainlink (LINK), is in the news again following a positive rally. Investors now have good reasons to smile to the bank because 100% of LINK wallets are in profit.

Data obtained from an intelligence company, IntoTheBlock, revealed the entire supply of the LINK token is in profit.

READ MORE: Ripple has released 1 billion XRP; here’s what this means

How the surge happened: Recall that Nairametrics exclusively broke the news after LINK gained about 451% in 6 months, moving from $2.12 on March 15, to $9.57. This had made it the ninth most valuable crypto asset by market capitalization value of $3.35 billion.

READ ALSO: Nigeria leads Africa combined in Q2 2020 on BTC P2P

Quick fact: Chainlink is a blockchain that is designed to bridge the space between blockchain technology-based smart contracts (created by ETH), and other user programs. Since blockchains by principle can’t have access to data outside their paths or networks, a defi instrument is needed to facilitate data feeds in smart contracts, and Chainlink helps to solve such needs.

Recall that about a year ago, Chainlink announced that Google was integrating Chainlink into their approach to smart contract adoption on how users could use Chainlink to connect to BigQuery, one of Google’s most popular cloud services.

Bitcoin whale moves 88,989 BTC worth $1 billion

BTC whales have been moving large stacks of BTCs lately.

2 days ago

August 5, 2020

blockchain technology, Bitcoin giving better returns than the Nigerian stock market, What it will take Bitcoin to hit $100,000?

BTC whales seem to be cashing in now on the world’s most valuable crypto asset.

Data obtained from BTCBlockbot, a crypto analytic tracker, “Whale alert! Someone moved 88,989 BTC in block 642,034” estimated to be roughly worth about $1 billion dollars, recently.

BTC whales have been moving large stacks of BTCs lately, triggered by the recent bullish momentum in the BTC market.

READ ALSO: How BTC Whales can push BTC market value to $1 trillion

Why it’s happening: Global investors and crypto-traders are now cashing in on some of their profits, as the crypto market is washed with cheap money coming from stimulus packages from global central banks, and global inflation hitting a record high. While it is difficult to predict market movements, BTC whales have shown historically that they often determine the BTC trend.

READ MORE: An all-time high 26,054,215 BTC wallets are smiling to the bank

Quick fact: At the BTC market, investors or traders who own large amounts of bitcoins are typically known as Bitcoin whales. This means that a BTC whale would be an individual or business entity (with a single Bitcoin address) owning around 1000 Bitcoins or more.

As BTC whales accumulate BTCs, bitcoin’s circulating supply reduces, and this can weaken any bearish trend bitcoin finds itself in. Meaning that over time, it’s possible that as BTC approaches its fixed supply of 21 million, the price of BTC will go up, with BTC’s present demand factored in.

