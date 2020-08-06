Cryptocurrency
Number of new Bitcoin wallets hit 3 year-high
BTC remained confidently above $10,000 throughout Week 31.
Bitcoin, the world’s flagship cryptocurrency, is certainly attracting new entrants into its crypto-verse. This is because the number of unique entities appearing for the first time in BTC’s blockchain network is surging. According to Glassnode, this growth rate is the largest seen since late 2017.
The number of unique entities appearing for the first time in the #Bitcoin network is surging.
This growth rate is the largest we have seen since late 2017.https://t.co/5jkNJtEM6Z pic.twitter.com/cn8ALmhmVc
— glassnode (@glassnode) August 4, 2020
BTC’s Daily Active Address metric, one of the most indicative measurements of future price movement, continues to show improvement over time. August 3 marked the third occurrence of DAA reaching 1.08 million daily addresses since July 1.
What’s happening in the world’s most valuable crypto market?
Note that these three occurrences are the largest respective outputs since January 2018 (2.75 years ago). With this metric continuing to push higher, it will function as great validation that Bitcoin’s price is justified in retesting the $12,000 range sooner rather than later.
BTC has just indicated that the third largest token age consumed spike since April has taken place, indicating a potential short/mid-term price direction change and increased volatility. The last large spike, which occurred on July 27th, was indicative. Following a brief intermission, the rally rose again to $12, 000, before falling down once more. Now, with Bitcoin on a downward slope, this age consumed spike indicates a higher chance of things bouncing back up toward $12,000.
In the meantime, BTC remained confidently above $10,000 throughout Week 31. Also, Bitcoin’s on-chain fundamentals point to the beginning of a potential bull market, though external market forces could still impact this possibility.
Cryptocurrency
Ripple reports 1,760% surge in XRP sales in Q2 2020
The platform is an open-source platform that was created to allow quick and cheap transactions.
Ripple, the leading crypto payment provider and owner of XRP, reported a rise in over-the-counter (OTC) XRP sales, according to its latest earnings result. In specific terms, Ripple sold $32.55 million of its XRP crypto-asset during Q2 2020, marking a 1,760% jump over Q1 2020 poor sales figures.
What is helping XRP sales?
Digitization of global payments is the new norm in the world of Finance. XRP helps in curbing the additional costs related to sending cash payments and can be used as an alternative to pre-funding.
What you should know: Ripple (XRP) plays dual roles as a payment platform and a currency. It is an open-source platform that was created to allow quick and cheap transactions.
Additional notable integrations from Q2 2020 include
Signum Bank, the first fully regulated crypto bank, added XRP to its highly regulated custody solution and financial platform. Also, Zero Hash integrated XRP to its settlement platform, allowing digital asset businesses to access U.S. markets. Zero Hash is a division of Seed CX, a registered CFTC swap execution facility and holder of a New York Department of Financial Services BitLicense.
Swisscom Blockchain, one of the largest telecommunications providers in Europe, successfully launched XRP on its DAPPI platform, enabling enterprise-grade access to the XRP Ledger for a wide array of use cases.
Mobile payments startup, Uphold, also completed the integration of XRP into its wallet.
Cryptocurrency
100% of Chainlink (LINK) wallets are now in profit
Recent data reveals the entire supply of the LINK token is now in profit.
The world’s fastest-growing crypto asset, Chainlink (LINK), is in the news again following a positive rally. Investors now have good reasons to smile to the bank because 100% of LINK wallets are in profit.
Data obtained from an intelligence company, IntoTheBlock, revealed the entire supply of the LINK token is in profit.
How the surge happened: Recall that Nairametrics exclusively broke the news after LINK gained about 451% in 6 months, moving from $2.12 on March 15, to $9.57. This had made it the ninth most valuable crypto asset by market capitalization value of $3.35 billion.
Quick fact: Chainlink is a blockchain that is designed to bridge the space between blockchain technology-based smart contracts (created by ETH), and other user programs. Since blockchains by principle can’t have access to data outside their paths or networks, a defi instrument is needed to facilitate data feeds in smart contracts, and Chainlink helps to solve such needs.
Cryptocurrency
Bitcoin whale moves 88,989 BTC worth $1 billion
BTC whales have been moving large stacks of BTCs lately.
BTC whales seem to be cashing in now on the world’s most valuable crypto asset.
Data obtained from BTCBlockbot, a crypto analytic tracker, “Whale alert! Someone moved 88,989 BTC in block 642,034” estimated to be roughly worth about $1 billion dollars, recently.
BTC whales have been moving large stacks of BTCs lately, triggered by the recent bullish momentum in the BTC market.
Whale alert! 🐋 Someone moved 88,989 BTC ($1B) in block 642,034 https://t.co/nolEdW7Dcp
— Bitcoin Block Bot (@BtcBlockBot) August 3, 2020
Why it’s happening: Global investors and crypto-traders are now cashing in on some of their profits, as the crypto market is washed with cheap money coming from stimulus packages from global central banks, and global inflation hitting a record high. While it is difficult to predict market movements, BTC whales have shown historically that they often determine the BTC trend.
Quick fact: At the BTC market, investors or traders who own large amounts of bitcoins are typically known as Bitcoin whales. This means that a BTC whale would be an individual or business entity (with a single Bitcoin address) owning around 1000 Bitcoins or more.
As BTC whales accumulate BTCs, bitcoin’s circulating supply reduces, and this can weaken any bearish trend bitcoin finds itself in. Meaning that over time, it’s possible that as BTC approaches its fixed supply of 21 million, the price of BTC will go up, with BTC’s present demand factored in.