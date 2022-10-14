The Canadian government has invited 4,250 new Express Entry candidates to apply for permanent residency. This is the eighth time the Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC) is inviting candidates across all programs since it resumed on July 6, 2022, after 18 months of suspension.

The draw, which was held on the 12th of October 2022, saw the invitation of 4,250 new candidates with a minimum Comprehensive Ranking System (CRS) score of 0. The invitation for permanent residency application by the Canadian government is consistent with its target of attracting 55,900 immigrants in 2022.

So far, Canada has admitted a little over 28,000 new permanent residents through Express Entry programs between January and August 31. Meanwhile, it is expected to announce its new immigration levels plan by November 1, 2022.

This October drawing is a continuation of lower CSR scores in a bid to increase the number of candidates who are eligible to receive ITAs through the Express Entry. The CSR score requirement has been dropping since the resumption of the draws. The first draw for the year on July 6 was 557 and has since reduced to 500.

Also, Canada has removed some of the barriers that prevented physicians already living and working in Canada as temporary residents to apply for Express Entry programs.

The continuous increase in the number of invitations will come as good news for Nigerians who are looking to ‘Japa’ out of the country. Nairametrics had reported earlier that many Nigerians are looking to exit the country in search of greener pastures abroad, most of which are using education visas, and job appointments as their entry points.

How Express Entry application works

Firstly, candidates need to confirm that they meet the criteria of at least one of the three Express Entry programs. That is the Federal Skilled Worker Program (FSWP), Canadian Experience Class (CEC), and Federal Skilled Trades Program (FSTP). Click here to check.

If they meet the criteria, candidates can upload their Express Entry profile onto IRCC’s website.

Candidates receive a Comprehensive Ranking System score based on their human capital characteristics such as age, education, language skills, and work experience.

Approximately every two weeks, IRCC invites the highest-scoring candidates to apply for permanent residence.

Those invited for permanent residence have 60 days to submit their applications to IRCC. IRCC aims to process most applications within 6 months or less.