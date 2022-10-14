Nairametrics can confirm that UK Chancellor and Finance Minister Kwasi Kwarteng has been sacked.

The BBC first reported this explaining that British Prime Minister Liz Truss fired him over the controversy of his much-criticized economic package.

“British Prime Minister Liz Truss has fired her finance minister Kwasi Kwarteng, the BBC reported on Friday, shortly before she is expected to scrap parts of his economic package in a bid to survive the market and political turmoil gripping the country.

Downing Street confirmed that Truss, in power for only 37 days, would hold a press conference later on Friday after Kwarteng was forced to rush back to London from IMF meetings in Washington to address the chaos.”

Kwarteng Confirms Sack

“UK Chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng confirmed the sack via a tweet on Friday where he displayed a letter to the Chancellor accepting her instruction to have him “stand aside”

News continues after this ad

“You have asked me to stand aside as your Chancellor. I have accepted. When you asked me to serve as your Chancellor, I did so in full knowledge that the situation we faced was incredibly difficult, with rising global interest rates and energy prices. However, your vision of optimism, growth and change was right.

As I have said many times in the past weeks, following the status quo was simply not an option.

For too long this country has been dogged by low growth rates and high taxation – that must still change if this country is to succeed.

News continues after this ad

The economic environment has changed rapidly since we set out the Growth Plan on 23 September. In response, together with the Bank of England and excellent officials at the Treasury we have responded to those events, and I commend my officials for their dedication.

It is important now as we move forward to emphasise your government’s commitment to fiscal discipline. The Medium-Term Fiscal Plan is crucial to this end, and I look forward to supporting you and my successor to achieve that from the backbenches.

We have been colleagues and friends for many years. In that time. I have seen your dedication and determination. I believe your vision is the right one. It has been an honour to serve as your first Chancellor.

Your success is this country’s success and I wish you well.”

Backstory

Kwarteng’s challenges arose after he put out a UK Economic policy that it will cut the top tax rate from 45% to 40% from April 23rd of next year sending the UK Pound spiraling down as investors scampered.

The move was criticised because the government did not show how it will fund the tax cuts suggesting that the new prime minister Liz Truss and her Chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng seemed bereft of reality.

The now-sacked Chancellor later reversed the decision sending a message to the general public, tweeting “we get it, and we have listened” adding that “It is clear that the abolition of the 45p tax rate has become a distraction from our overriding mission to tackle the challenges facing our country.”