The Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA) has moved to enforce traffic laws on some recalcitrant Lagos State Metropolitan Area Transport Authority (LAMATA) bus drivers across the State.

This was made known by the General Manager of LASTMA, Mr. Bolaji Oreagba, during a courtesy visit by a delegation from LAMATA led by its Director of Corporate Communication, Mr. Kolawole Ojelabi to the Agency’s Headquarters at Oshodi, Lagos.

Oreagba said that the enforcement of Traffic Laws on reckless BRT bus operators became imperative following a series of complaints from members of the public on the recalcitrant attitude of some of the drivers, particularly at major intersections across the metropolis.

LASTMA to sanction recalcitrant BRT drivers

Oreagba said, “It would no longer be business as usual for some of the BRT drivers who regularly violate traffic rules and regulations without regard to the law and causing avoidable traffic obstructions on major roads across the State.’’

The LASTMA boss reiterated that any LAMATA bus driver caught driving against traffic (one-way), discharging passengers at undesignated bus/stops, or disobeying traffic officers/traffic lights would be dealt with, in accordance with the Lagos State Transport Sector Reform Law of 2018.

He said, “LAMATA as a management must as a matter of urgency engage experts on transportation management to train and retrain their operators (drivers) in order to checkmate their excesses.’’

Mr. Oreagba also appealed to motorists both private and commercial bus drivers to always adhere strictly to all traffic rules and regulations.

LAMATA admits recklessness of some BRT drivers

Also, speaking at the occasion, the Director of Corporate Communication, LAMATA, Mr. Kolawole Ojelabi called for a synergy between LAMATA and LASTMA in traffic management and enforcement.

He assured that LASTMA personnel would henceforth be invited during their quarterly ‘Village Meeting’ to educate and enlighten BRT bus drivers on the basic traffic laws and signs.

Ojelabi said, “We are aware of the recklessness of some of these drivers and on a regular basis we sack and blacklist some to prevent them from being employed by another bus service company.’’

He stated that any bus operator caught violating the State’s traffic laws and regulations must be held accountable in accordance with the Law.