The Academic Staff Union of University (ASUU) has suspended its 8-month-old industrial action conditionally.

The decision to call off the strike appears to be a fallout of the marathon National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting of ASUU which was held at the union’s secretariat in Abuja from Thursday, October 13, to the early hours of Friday, October 14.

According to a monitored Channels Television report, this was confirmed by a member of ASUU’s NEC, although an official pronouncement to the effect is still being awaited.

The meeting was called by the leadership of the union to determine its next line of action after its various branches met and deliberated on the Court of Appeal ruling last week.

The Court of Appeal had ordered the striking lecturers to suspend the strike before its appeal of the ruling ordering lecturers to resume work can be heard.

Members of the union’s National Executive Committee, which comprises the chairmen of the state chapters and members of the national executive, attended the meeting at the ASUU National Secretariat in Abuja.

There had been earlier reports that the various branches of ASUU had been divided on the union’s next line of action with some of them voting to suspend the strike, while some also were in favor of extending the 8-month old industrial action.

ASUU had been on strike since February 14, 2022, to press home their unresolved demands on the federal government.

This is a developing story…