The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has revealed that about 2.7 million double registrations were removed from the system from the last Continuous Voters Registration (CVR) exercise that was conducted by the Commission.

According to a Channels Television report, this was made known by the Chairman of INEC, Professor Mamoud Yakubu, while speaking at a National Endowment for Democracy event on Tuesday, October 11, 2022, in Washington DC in the United States.

Yakubu also stated that the commission will make available the new set of Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs) by November this year.

The INEC boss at the event pointed out that about 50% of the new PVCs are ready but yet to be distributed to collection centres.

The National Commissioner and Chairman of INEC’s Information and Voter Education Committee, Festus Okoye, had in an update in September on the CVR exercise hinted that the commission had detected several double, multiple, and ineligible registrants, noting that most of the detected double registrants have been invalidated.

The INEC Spokesman disclosed that the cleaning up of the register of voters using the Automated Biometric Identification System (ABIS) is ongoing since the suspension of the CVR on July 31, 2022.

He recalled that the commission had earlier informed Nigerians that out of the 2, 523,458 fresh registrants that registered between June 28, 2021, and January 14, 2022, 1,126,359 records were found to be invalid and consequently delisted.

