University of South Australia (UniSA) has launched the Innovation Academy in collaboration with Accenture, a leading global professional services firm to offer a course in Digital Business, giving students the opportunity to gain internships at leading companies.

This alliance is set to revolutionize business education in Africa from 2022 by fusing the best of Accenture’s worldwide experience and knowledge with UniSA’s established leadership in transformative, business education and research.

The Innovation Academy offers training programs with a curriculum that is co-created and co-delivered. To increase productivity in Australia’s major growth sectors, UniSA and Accenture collaborate to address both existing and newly identified skills gaps.

The Innovation Academy’s Bachelor of Digital Business, is now accepting applications, with professional development programs that began in the middle of 2022.

The Bachelor of Digital Business

The Bachelor of Digital Business is delivered via online learning with a business education and research to take students beyond the basics of business management. This degree equips students with a diverse set of skills that will help them advance in their careers.

News continues after this ad

Customized content with real-world Accenture material and industry case studies, as well as internship opportunities at leading companies

Flexible education that is 100% online (including exams)

Seven days a week support

UniSA Business is accredited by both AACSB International (The Association to Advance Collegiate Schools of Business) and EFMD (EQUIS) – the world’s leading accreditation bodies

Fees: AUD$ 24,200 per annum (per 1.0 EFTSL) for students enrolled in 2023

Duration: 3 years full-time

The Innovation Academy

The Innovation Academy provides professional development programs to meet businesses’ digital upskilling needs. They programs are delivered with a practical, outcomes-focused approach that offer AQF accreditation.

Built around UniSA’s Q-Credit system (stackable micro-credentials), which will allow people to build on their studies to obtain recognized qualifications.

Real-time, academically-moderated, and practical upskilling programs.

Graduates have the option of having recognized university degrees, which provide in-demand credentials and increase employment

Delivering in-demand credentials, leading to greater employability

Apply to study here or register your interest here

News continues after this ad

More about the Innovation Academy can be found here

About Accenture

Global professional services provider Accenture, has industry-leading expertise in digital, cloud, and security. Offering strategy and consulting, interactive, technology, and operations services, the company combines unmatched experience and specialized skills from more than 40 different industries and these services are supported by the largest global network of cutting-edge technology and intelligent operations centers.

Every day, it employs over 500,000 people to deliver on the promise of technology and human ingenuity, serving clients in over 120 countries. Accenture believes in the power of change to create value and mutual success for its clients, employees, shareholders, partners, and communities.