Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) has launched an Internship Immersion Programme in ECOWAS Institutions and Departments.

The Programme is open to young graduates, from ECOWAS Member States of 35 years of age or less. The duration of the programme is twelve (12) months maximum and it is renewable.

The overall objective of the Internship is to contribute to the professional integration of young graduates in the sub-region, by offering them the opportunity to be acquainted with ECOWAS programmes and activities, so as to enable them contribute efficiently to their implementation.

The vacancies for the year 2022, consist of ninety (90) positions in various ECOWASInstitutions, Agencies, Representations and Departments.

For more information on the vacancies and application processes, interested persons should contact: escinternship2022@ccowas.int

Deadline for submission of application is Wednesday, 28th September, 2022.

About ECOWAS

The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS; also known as CEDEAO in French) is a regional political and economic union of fifteen countries located in West Africa. It was form in May 1975 and it’s headquarters is in Abuja, Nigeria.

The main goal of ECOWAS is to promote economic cooperation among member states in order to raise living standards and promote economic development. ECOWAS has also worked to address some security issues by developing a peacekeeping force for conflicts in the region.