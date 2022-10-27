The Data Scientists Network (DSN) internship program is open for applications from young tech talents across Africa. Successful applicants stand the chance to receive training to build a world-class career in artificial intelligence (AI) as researchers, industry practitioners, or startup entrepreneurs.

The internship programme provides a platform for young talents to thrive in an environment of hands-on training. Young Nigerians are encouraged to seize the opportunity to learn about geospatial AI, natural language processing, AI for social good, and data science applications through a structured curriculum.

Participants will also be able to submit a minimum of four high-quality research papers for publication at world-class AI conferences.

Other benefits of the six months internship:

Study geospatial AI, NLP, AI for social good, and Data science applications through a structured curriculum.

Possibility of taking part in projects at the industry level

Have access to international mentors to advance your career field of choice.

Become a knowledge source for the DSN community’s network of young data scientists by taking part in its activities.

Requirements

The DSN internship programme is designed for exceptional individuals who have mastered the fundamentals of Research, Data Science, and Artificial Intelligence. You must meet the following requirements to be considered for the internship:

Be enrolled in or a graduate of a university or equivalent tertiary institution.

Have an AI membership ID and be a registered member of the Data Science Nigeria AI+ Community.

Students enrolled in first-year programs must be between the ages of 18 and 35;

Students enrolled in second-year programs must have completed two years of full-time study while those pursuing postgraduate studies should be nearing the end of their degrees and looking for work experience at DSN.

This internship is designed to expose you to a world-class data science, artificial intelligence, research, and innovation environment.

Recruitment Process in 4 Steps

Application

The first step in expressing your interest is to complete the application form and submit your CV. It is critical to note that you must have mastered the fundamentals of Python programming. You should be able to complete the day-to-day tasks of a beginner-level data scientist.

Python Assessment

All applicants will be sent a link to complete an online Python code-based project to verify their python programming skills. Applicants must submit their applications on or before the specified deadline. Please keep in mind that all codes submitted will be validated.

Physical Assessment

The most impressive applications will be chosen for a physical session at the AI Hub, Yaba, where the candidate will be given a research paper to read and summarize. Problem-solving, writing, knowledge synthesis, and presentation skills will all be highlighted in the evaluation.

Final Interview

This will be more of a conversation than an interview where you can feel free and express yourself. Prepare a few questions to show your interest and curiosity. Dress properly and neatly.

Application Procedure

Interested applicants for the Data Scientists Network Internship 2022/23 are to indicate their interest by filling out the application form and submitting their CVs.

Fill application form here

Application Deadline: Not Specified