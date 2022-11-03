Online learning platform, 365 Data Science, has started its #21DaysFREE campaign, which provides three weeks of 100% free, limitless access to all of its content. You can sign up for classes given by well-known academics, take tests, and earn industry-recognized credentials from November 1 through November 21.

More than 2 million have benefited: Over 2 million students worldwide have benefited from 365 Data Science’s assistance in developing their data science, analytics, and business intelligence skills.

The course provides a comprehensive foundation for learning data science, whether you’re a beginner or an experienced student wishing to advance. Self-paced video courses, a variety of exercises, and examples from the real world help students learn.

Moreover, 365’s new gamified platform makes the learning journey engaging and rewarding, providing a theoretical foundation for all data-related disciplines- Probability, Statistics and Mathematics, Introduction to Programming, Data visualization, etc.

Take as many courses as you like: You can take as many courses as you like and add new tools to your arsenal without paying anything until November 21. The portal grants access to all 195 hours of video classes, hundreds of hands-on activities, career tracks, assessments, and the chance to obtain qualifications recognized by the industry.

This annual project helps people looking to transition into data science and analytics who lost their jobs or want to change careers.

In just one month, the 2021 campaign attracted 80,000 new students from 200 countries who wanted to become data scientists and analytics specialists. These students watched 7.5 million minutes of educational content and received 35,000 certificates.

While 21 days is insufficient to become a fully-fledged professional, the #21DaysFREE program offers a risk-free approach to becoming acquainted with the sector and creating the groundwork for a successful career. 365 Data Science invites you to join the program and get started for free here.

About 365 Data Science

365 Data Science is a Bulgaria-based educational career website for aspiring business intelligence analysts, data analysts, and data scientists founded by Iliya Valchanov and Nedko Krastev.

Nedko, who is passionate about online education, established his first course in 2014 and has since then helped over 1,600,000 students all around the world master new skills. He earned a Master’s degree in Finance from Bocconi University (Milan, Italy) in 2012 and worked with PwC Italy, Coca-Cola European Partners, and Infineon Technologies. In 2014, he published his first online course on financial modeling and valuation.

IIiya is a finance graduate with a diverse background in mathematics, statistics, programming, machine learning, and deep learning.