The doctoral training program established by Africa Institute for Mathematical Science (AIMS) will provide emerging African scientists with the opportunity to conduct research at the forefront of data science and work towards a Ph.D. degree.

Eligible applicants must be African nationals and have a Master’s degree in mathematics, statistics, computer science, engineering, physics, or other relevant fields

The application should be made before the deadline on 14 April 2023.

The Ph.D. program will be carried out in Africa as a high-quality training program in collaboration with institutions from around the world. The program's goal is to develop future change agents who will have an impact on academia, industry, education, and government.

This is because Data science has become an emerging critical discipline with significant implications for economic growth and development.

Program details

The program will concentrate on the theoretical foundations of data science as well as data science applications to improve the daily lives of Africans. It is based on the understanding that modern approaches to data science necessitate a diverse set of skills in mathematics, statistics, computer science, and applied sciences.

In this prestigious new doctoral program, AIMS will provide up to seven fully funded Ph.D. positions. Students will be based in Rwanda at AIMS Rwanda or any of the other AIMS centers, in collaboration with universities and research institutions from across Africa and the world.

The doctoral training will involve international supervision teams from well-known research institutions. The program commences in Oct 2023.

Eligibility criteria

The applicant needs to:

be an African national

have a Master’s degree (completed by Sept 2023) in mathematics, statistics, computer science, engineering, physics, or other relevant fields;

have sufficient theoretical foundations evidenced by prior work (courses/thesis/other training);

have a qualification for pursuing research on the chosen topic, including relevant programming expertise;

have research potential evidenced by academic performance and involvement in relevant academic activities;

have research topics that push the boundaries of data science (focused on AI/ML and/or health)

be motivated to pursue a Ph.D. by researching the suggested topic

The application can be made here before the deadline on 14 April 2023.

About Quantum Leap Africa

The Institute also produces a pipeline of talented young African scientists who will make a difference in fields ranging from epidemiology and public health to computer science, finance, and astronomy. The Institute also established the Next Einstein Forum (NEF), a platform that connects African science, society, and policy with the rest of the world to leverage science for global human development. As a result, it is well-positioned to lead Africa’s quantum research center, drawing on its pool of talent and experience.