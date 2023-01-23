Some of the biggest brands in the industry, like Google, Facebook, Novartis, Deloitte, Amazon, Accenture, Bank of America, and The New York Times, use R as their go-to programming language today. This is according to reports.

R has amassed a sizable fan base over time, not just in the IT and data science communities but also in the commercial world because now, every sector depends on data. It comes with packages for a wide range of business-related areas, including finance and econometrics.

IT and data communities who are familiar with linear regression, time series, statistical inference, linear and non-linear modelling, classification, clustering, machine learning algorithms, and many more, which are included in R.

This is partly because R offers a twin advantage as both a programming language and an environment for statistical computation and graphics.

R also has excellent capabilities for visualization, reporting, and interactivity, which are essential for both the business and data science fields. The employment prospects in R are being driven by R’s growing popularity and the adoption of it by reputable businesses.

According to data science, Pluralsight, Pluralsight and Simplilearn, here are some reasons why global corporations use this programming language.

Cross-platform compatibility exists

R can run on a variety of operating systems with various software and hardware requirements. R can therefore run seamlessly on any operating system, whether you’re using Windows, Mac, or Linux. Additionally, it can easily import data from Oracle, MySQL, SQLite, and Microsoft Excel

The tool is open-source

R is a completely free programming language because it is open-source. In addition to being able to freely install it on your computer, you can also update, alter, and copy it. Additionally, as R is distributed under the GNU (General Public License) you are free to redistribute and sell it.

It has a sizeable library

R has a large library of built-in packages and functions that are intended to meet a variety of applications. It includes specialized programs for tasks like Imputation, Machine Learning, Statistical Modeling, Data Manipulation, and Data Visualization. You can also create your package and contribute to the R community because R is open-source.

It has a sizable population

A sizable community of engaged developers, coders, and data scientists supports R.

So, you can be confident that if you ever find yourself stuck or unable to solve a problem, you can always ask for assistance from the R community. Not only that, but can also collaborate on projects and engage in idea exchange with other professionals.

It can be used for visualizing

For building intricate visualizations, R provides some best-in-class tools like ggplot2, lattice, leaflet, plotly, and RGL, to mention a few. These tools allow you to create excellent graphs.

It can support the development of interactive web applications

You can create interactive web apps using R, and you can do it directly from your data analysis program. Its packaging was specifically created for this use. It makes it easier to develop dashboards, web pages, and much more directly from your R Console.

Statisticians and data scientists are comfortable with it

R is a statistical language by nature. Consequently, it is filled with statistics in every form (like the tools and techniques we mentioned in the introduction). It provides all the necessary statistical elements, including probability distribution, static graphs (graphic maps, basic plots, etc.), and fundamental statistics (mean, variance, and median).

It has uses in numerous sectors

R has become more popular in the industry as a result of its adaptability and selection of practical packages and features. For instance, it is applied to genomic analysis in computational biology. Finance firms use it to examine fraudulent transactions and create econometric models.