Google has announced the opening of applications for the 2025 Building Opportunities for Leadership and Development (BOLD) Internship Program.

This paid summer internship is for undergraduate college students pursuing non-technical career opportunities within the company.

According to Scholarship Region, the BOLD Internship targets students in their second-to-last year of study and offers a 12-week program starting in May or June 2025.

Internship Overview

According to reports, “the BOLD Internship Program invites students from diverse backgrounds and nationalities to apply, focusing on inclusivity across ethnicity, religion, gender identity, sexual orientation, age, and disability status.”

Interns will be placed in teams based on their backgrounds and interests, allowing them to contribute to various departments such as Sales, Marketing, Finance, and Program Management.

Eligibility Requirements

Scholarship Region informs that to qualify for the BOLD Internship, candidates must be currently enrolled in a full-time Bachelor’s degree program and plan to return to their studies after the internship.

Applicants should also have the capacity to complete a full-time, consecutive 12-week internship during the summer months. Between May and August or June and September 2025 (the exact dates will be given at a later point)

Ideal candidates will demonstrate an interest in technology and business, as well as strong organizational and problem-solving skills. Fluency in English is necessary to ensure effective collaboration across global teams.

Benefits of the Internship

Reports inform that interns will receive compensation for their work, alongside opportunities for professional growth. BOLD interns can expect to engage in meaningful projects that align with the core operations of Google.

Participants will also have access to various learning resources, including mentorship programs, speaker series featuring company leadership, and tailored development sessions.

These programs, according to reports, aim to build connections among interns and improve their overall experience during the internship. They further provide opportunities for networking, collaboration, and personal development, helping interns feel more engaged and supported throughout their time at the company.

Application Process

It is noted that candidates interested in the BOLD Internship Program must complete their application by October 19th, 2024.

The application process includes submitting a resume and an unofficial or official transcript in English. Interested students should visit the program’s webpage to initiate their applications.

Applications will be reviewed on a rolling basis through March 2025. Applicants are informed that ‘they must ensure their documents are uploaded in PDF format.’ Detailed instructions are available on the program’s webpage.