The Oil and Gas Technical Apprentice Programme (OGTAP) is offering an internship opportunity for young Nigerians to gain practical training and qualifications in the oil and gas sector.

The program, which includes 21 months of college-based training followed by two years of hands-on experience with industry companies, aims to provide skilled technicians for the growing energy sector.

According to Scholarship Region, the OGTAP scheme, managed by OPITO and the ECITB, is one of the most successful apprenticeship programs in the oil and gas industry.

Established in 1999, the program offers participants the chance to earn recognized qualifications and receive training from some of the world’s leading energy companies.

Eligibility requirements for the OGTAP internship

To apply for the 2025 OGTAP internship, applicants must meet specific criteria.

Candidates should be between 16 and 35 years old by May of the application year.

They are required to have a National Identity Number (NIN), which will need to be verified before submitting an application.

Multiple applications will result in automatic disqualification.

Applicants must have obtained credit grades in key subjects such as Mathematics, English, Physics, Chemistry, and one additional subject in their Ordinary Level (O’ Level) exams, whether from WAEC, NECO, NABTEB, or NBAIS.

OGTAP will also consider applications from individuals with higher qualifications such as Diplomas, Higher National Diplomas (HND), Bachelor’s Degrees, or Postgraduate Degrees in Engineering, Science, or related fields.

Training and certification offered by OGTAP

Reports inform that participants in the OGTAP program will undergo 21 months of training at an industry-appointed college, gaining a variety of qualifications. These include the Scottish Vocational Qualification (SVQ) Level 2 in Performing Engineering Operations, a National Certificate, a Higher National Certificate in their chosen discipline, and the OPITO Global Standards certification for Oil and Gas Level two.

After the college phase, apprentices will spend two years with a sponsoring energy company, receiving further training and mentorship. By the end of this phase, participants will earn an SVQ Level 3 in their chosen discipline, preparing them for a career in the oil and gas industry.

Key disciplines in the OGTAP program

The OGTAP internship is available in four main disciplines:

Electrical Maintenance Mechanical Maintenance Process Operations Instrumentation and Control Maintenance

Participants will focus on one of these areas during their training, gaining the specific skills and qualifications needed for each discipline.

Application process and deadline

Applications for the 2025 OGTAP intake are now open. Interested candidates can apply by following these steps:

Visit the application portal. Register and receive a verification link via email. Fill in personal details on the application portal. Upload the required documents and submit the application.

The deadline for applications is January 5th, 2025. Candidates are encouraged to apply early to secure their spot in the program.

For more details or to apply, visit the official OGTAP website