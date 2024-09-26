Google has opened applications for its Software Engineering Winter Internship for 2025, with positions available in Bengaluru and Hyderabad, India.

This internship spans 22 to 24 weeks, commencing in January 2025, and invites students to engage with core Google products and services while tackling technical challenges.

The program, as announced on DAAD Scholarships platform, aims to provide valuable experience in a leading technology firm.

Internship Overview

As informed, the Software Engineering Winter Internship gives a structured opportunity for students in their final year of a Bachelor’s, Master’s, or Dual degree program in Computer Science or related fields.

Reports relate that ‘candidates must have a graduation date in 2025.’

Google’s internship program, according to reports, has gained recognition for its focus on nurturing talent and promoting practical experience in the technology sector.

Internship Responsibilities

Interns will be involved in several key activities during the program. Their primary role will include working on engineering operations, where they will develop solutions to technical problems.

Reports inform that interns will research, conceive, and create software applications that aim to enhance Google’s product offerings.

This involves addressing scalability challenges and contributing to projects that advance search quality or automate processes like video indexing.

DAAD informs that collaboration is an essential component of the internship, as interns will work closely with experienced engineering teams to build technologies that serve billions of users globally.

This team-oriented approach not only fosters learning but also encourages innovation among participants. ”

Qualifications for Applicants

Further reports inform that candidates seeking this opportunity must meet specific qualifications.

Proficiency in coding languages such as C, C++, Java, JavaScript, or Python is required.

Students must be currently enrolled in an Associate, Bachelor’s, or Master’s degree program with a focus on software development or a technical field.

Experience in software development is essential for applicants.

Preferred qualifications also include;

A hands-on experience with web application development, Unix/Linux environments, machine learning, or security software development.

Familiarity with data structures or algorithms through academic or personal projects is also advantageous.

Availability to work full-time for a minimum of six months outside university term time is another important requirement.

Application Process

To apply for this internship, candidates must prepare several documents.

An updated CV or resume listing all coding language proficiencies is required.

Applicants need to have an unofficial or official transcript in English ready for submission.

Reports provide that the application process is conducted through the Google Internship Application Portal, and that candidates must attach their CV in the designated ‘Resume’ section and fill out the fields under ‘Higher Education,’ selecting ‘Now attending’ under ‘Degree status.’

The portal allows applicants to upload their transcripts and indicate their preferred working location, either Bengaluru or Hyderabad.

The company encourages interested students to showcase their skills and experiences in their applications.